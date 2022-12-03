‘WHERE IS THE CREDIBILITY’ – RAFIDAH ASKS QUESTIONS ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR HAS NO ANSWERS FOR – WHY PICK A KLEPTOCRAT DPM – AND WORSE STILL, ‘SCRAPE THE BOTTOM OF THE BARREL’ BY PICKING SOMEONE WHO COULDN’T EVEN WIN A SEAT TO BE HOME MINISTER

Open letter to the 10th prime minister of Malaysia

Dear Anwar, congratulations on the formation of your new cabinet. It must have taken a lot from you. Stress, pressure, and the need to do that important “balancing act”. And to come up with a generally acceptable and credible cabinet.

Certainly, there is a good and equitable balance. Between the older and tested individuals, and the younger generation with potential.

Between experience and potential, to learn and lead. And the need to meet the demands of the various partners in the government. “For and of unity”.

To the cabinet members, some reminders.

To place people and nation first. To serve without fear or favour. Never factor in, into any equation, personal interest, whether direct or vicarious.

To uphold the highest possible levels and benchmarks of integrity and honesty, responsibility and accountability, performance and credibility, and continuous enhancement, of competence and strength in public governance.

I am sure you all know the narrative and the people’s expectations.

However, somehow, you have scooped two spoonfuls of “blue/nila” into that pot of newly boiled milk. Which is quite jarring, unnecessary, and raises so many questions.

First, why the need to appoint, as deputy prime minister no less, someone waiting for the outcome of an unbelievably long list of cases of corruption?

Yes, some may say, one is presumed innocent until proven guilty. But if that person is finally found guilty, then you have to get a replacement DPM!

Why be “pressured” to appoint now? There is already one other DPM in place.

Secondly, there is that “optics” of “scraping the barrel” when you appointed someone who lost in the general election, was rejected by voters, and now you reappoint the person, as a senator, in order to make him a minister.

Appointing people who lost as senators and then as Minister really goes against the grain.Whats the point of elections then? And of course not to mention the obvious appointment as DPM which also goes against the grain and PM taking Finance. Whats going on? https://t.co/Jl00vk9p9G — Ambiga Sreenevasan (@Ambiga_S) December 2, 2022

Where is the credibility? When losers are taken on board? There are others, perhaps more suitable, for you to appoint.

Cemar susu sebelanga kerana dua sudu nila (a jar of milk is contaminated because of two drops of indigo).

Anyway, those are two unnecessary albatrosses around your neck. All I can say is good luck to you. I am sure the rakyat will still pray for you to succeed in helming the nation.

We have placed our hopes and trust in you and your government. Please justify that trust.

Wishing you success in facing all the hurdles of being the prime minister, InsyaAllah.

RAFIDAH AZIZ is a former minister and was Umno’s MP for Kuala Kangsar and Selayang.

MKINI

