AS SLOWEST-COACH ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR FINALLY GETS READY TO ANNOUNCE CABINET LINEUP – ZAHID ‘ALMOST CERTAIN’ TO BE DPM, CLAIM UMNO SOURCES – EVEN AS CRITICS WARN ANWAR HE MUST BE REALLY FOOLISH TO EVEN THINK OF RE-APPOINTING ‘WORST FINANCE MINISTER’ ZAFRUL TO HIS PREVIOUS POST – ‘BN WANTS JOHARI GHANI. ZAFRUL DOESN’T EVEN HAVE BN SUPPORT’ – BUT WHY SHOULD FINANCE PORTFOLIO EVEN GO TO UMNO-BN?

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is “almost certain” to join Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s cabinet as one of the deputy prime ministers.

An Umno source has revealed that the Bagan Datuk MP has been nominated to take up the post, in line with his position as party leader.

“Almost certainly the Umno president is to be deputy prime minister, that’s all I can say, God willing,” he told Malaysiakini.

However, sources did not reveal which ministry was proposed for Zahid to lead.

Before this, speculations were rife that Zahid would fill the DPM post that was dedicated to BN as the main coalition partner of the new government.

Even some party leaders, such as Umno supreme council member Mohd Razlan Rafii, felt that Zahid should be given the position to stabilise the government.

Yesterday, former Umno secretary-general Annuar Musa stated that cabinet positions should follow the party hierarchy and that the prime minister should not take Umno’s support lightly.

Earlier this morning, Anwar appeared before the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, who is believed to have been presented with the new cabinet line-up.

The prime minister is expected to announce the cabinet line-up this evening, following the Agong’s approval.

Another source close to the Umno president also confirmed that Zahid was proposed as deputy prime minister.

“Yes, the name of the (Umno) president is proposed as the deputy prime minister,” he said briefly via WhatsApp.

Zahid was previously the deputy prime minister under the Najib Abdul Razak administration.

Meanwhile, sources informed that Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan was also listed to join the cabinet.

Mohamad, better known as Tok Mat, Umno vice-president Khaled Nordin and Titiwangsa MP Johari Abdul Ghani are also said to be included in Anwar’s cabinet.

It is understood that BN will get five ministerial positions and six deputy ministers. MKINI

Tengku Zafrul’s reappointment bad for Anwar’s govt, says ex-MP