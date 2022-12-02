NEXT, BATTLE OF THE SPEAKERS? – ART HARUN ALSO WANTS TO CLING TO POWER? – ELECTION MUST BE HELD IF MORE THAN ONE NOMINEE FOR SPEAKER POST, CRIES AZHAR – IS HE SO SURE MUHYIDDIN’S PN WILL RE-NOMINATE HIM TO TAKE ON HARAPAN-UMNO-GPS’?
Azhar Harun says election a must if more than one nominee for Dewan Rakyat Speaker
KUALA LUMPUR — The first order of business when Parliament sits on December 19 could be the election of the Dewan Rakyat Speaker, The Star reported today.
“However, an election must be held if more than one candidate is proposed for the post by the respective parties,” he added.
A two-day sitting on December 19 and 20 is scheduled for the first meeting of the 15th Parliament following the 15th general election that ended on November 19.
In a notice sent out to all MPs yesterday by Dewan Rakyat secretary Nizam Mydin Bacha Mydin, the first order of business will be the election of the Dewan Rakyat Speaker followed by the swearing-in ceremony of MPs.
MALAY MAIL
.