NEXT, BATTLE OF THE SPEAKERS? – ART HARUN ALSO WANTS TO CLING TO POWER? – ELECTION MUST BE HELD IF MORE THAN ONE NOMINEE FOR SPEAKER POST, CRIES AZHAR – IS HE SO SURE MUHYIDDIN’S PN WILL RE-NOMINATE HIM TO TAKE ON HARAPAN-UMNO-GPS’?

Azhar Harun says election a must if more than one nominee for Dewan Rakyat Speaker

KUALA LUMPUR — The first order of business when Parliament sits on December 19 could be the election of the Dewan Rakyat Speaker, The Star reported today.

Incumbent Speaker Tan Sri Azhar Azizan Harun told the newspaper that he will officially step down on December 18, therefore the names of his potential replacement must be submitted by December 5.

“Then comes the process of electing a Speaker. If there is only one name proposed, the secretary will proclaim the Speaker, who will then take his oath,” Azizan told the daily.

“However, an election must be held if more than one candidate is proposed for the post by the respective parties,” he added.

He also said that an election would be held if more than one name was proposed for the deputy Speaker’s post.

Appointing a new Speaker is seen as the first opportunity for institutional reforms.

A two-day sitting on December 19 and 20 is scheduled for the first meeting of the 15th Parliament following the 15th general election that ended on November 19.

In a notice sent out to all MPs yesterday by Dewan Rakyat secretary Nizam Mydin Bacha Mydin, the first order of business will be the election of the Dewan Rakyat Speaker followed by the swearing-in ceremony of MPs.

