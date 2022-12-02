THE HONEYMOON IS ENDING, ANWAR – NEXT CONSUMER AFFAIRS MINISTER MUST CHAMPION THE PEOPLE & NOT SELF – FOMCA FIRES OFF A WARNING AGAINST ‘OLD STYLE’ MINISTERS WHO TALK A LOT, RUSH FOR PHOTO-OPS BUT HARDLY LIFT A MUSCLE TO KEEP PRICES AFFORDABLE – EVEN AS 14-DAY DEADLINE FOR CHIEF SECRETARY TO PRESENT ‘COMPREHENSIVE PLAN’ TO REDUCE COSTS OF LIVING HITS HALFWAY MARK – CAN ZUKI DO IT?

Next consumer affairs minister must champion people, not self, says Fomca

PETALING JAYA: The next consumer affairs minister should learn what the people go through and not just conduct checks at retail outlets with the media in tow, says the Federation of Malaysian Consumers Associations (Fomca).

Its president, N Marimuthu, said the old style of showing more form than substance must stop as the people can see through such media stunts.

He said it was obvious this ministry would be among those with a vital role in Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s Cabinet as his immediate focus was to bring down the cost of living.

“Therefore, whoever holds the portfolio must work closely with the state authorities to ensure prices of goods are monitored and any action against profiteers must be prompt. For this, all state enforcement teams must be beefed up.

“The minister will need qualified and experienced technocrats to plan and come up with ideas to overcome cost of living issues,” he told FMT.

Marimuthu said that in the past, the ministry was more focused on issuing statements with a marked lack of enforcement on errant traders or hoarders.

He said the government should also take consumer movements seriously as they were on the ground and received complaints on price hikes that at times led to shortages.

He also wanted the new minister to engage with consumer associations on a quarterly basis at least so they could give accurate feedback. FMT

Today is Friday 2nd Dec 2022. Six days ago on 27 November 2022 the KSN (picture below) was given the marching orders to prepare a comprehensive plan to reduce the costs of living (KOS SARA HIDUP). Something that has not been achieved by all the Prime Ministers before this.

The KSN was given orders, in public in front of TV cameras, to complete his task in two weeks (14 days). So he has EIGHT days left. So it is high time for a mid-term review (kajian separuh penggal) of the progress of his work. So Tan Sri, how is the Comprehensive Plan coming along? I know I am using the word ‘Comprehensive’ because certainly the KSN will not be preparing a half baked plan. The 14 days ends on Saturday 10th December 2022. Unless you are again called to the office on Sunday, it should be ok to present your Comprehensive Plan on Monday, 12 December. The entire country is looking forward. All the best bro. – http://syedsoutsidethebox.blogspot.com/

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / http://syedsoutsidethebox.blogspot.com/

