The unusual development was because the party was allied in the federal government with Pakatan Harapan, which was fielding a candidate in the seat.
“We are lending our full support to Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Dr Mohamad Sofee Razak,” Kedah Warisan chairman Datuk Fadzil Hanafi was quoted as saying by the New Straits Times.
The Padang Serai election was restarted midway through the 15th general election after the PH incumbent, M. Karupaiya, died during the campaign period.
Following fresh nominations on November 24, six candidates including Sofee and Mohd Bakri were accepted.
The others were Perikatan Nasional’s Datuk Azman Nasrudin, Barisan Nasional’s Datuk C. Sivaraj, Pejuang’s Hamzah Abdul Rahman and independent candidate Sreadnandha Rao.
Like Warisan, BN was also allied with PH in the national unity government but has not directed Sivaraj from MIC to drop the contest. MM
BN to make way for Harapan in Padang Serai?
Speculation is rife that BN candidate C Sivarraajh will withdraw from the contest for the Padang Serai parliamentary seat in Kedah.
Sources claimed that Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who is also Pakatan Harapan chairperson and his BN counterpart Ahmad Zahid Hamidi have reached an agreement on this issue.
BN, sources added, decided to support Harapan’s candidate Mohamad Sofee Razak, who will be facing Perikatan Nasional’s Azman Nasruddin, Pejuang’s Hamzah Abd Rahman, and independent Sreanandha Rao.
Previously, Warisan candidate Mohd Bakhri Hashim pulled out from the race. Warisan, like BN, is part of the Anwar-led federal government.
Meanwhile, a Kedah MIC member, who declined to be named, lauded BN’s decision on Sivarraajh’s (above) withdrawal from the election.
He said it was a “wise move” that will improve the chances of the Harapan candidate and strengthen Anwar’s position.
“It is a noble decision for the future of the nation. The public will forgive MIC’s past mistakes,” he told Malaysiakini.
However, MIC leaders could not be reached for comment.
The BN component party has been struggling to retain its relevance since the 2008 election and in the 15th general election on Nov 19, its deputy president M Saravanan was the sole survivor.
Meanwhile, the Harapan candidate has been campaigning that a vote for him is a vote for Anwar and urged voters to “gift Padang Serai to the 10th prime minister.”
The Padang Serai election was deferred to Dec 7 following the death of the Harapan incumbent, M Karupaiya, on Nov 16.
The 69-year-old former soldier won the seat in 2018 with a majority of 8,813 votes against MCA’s Leong Yong Kong and PAS’ Muhammad Sobri Osman.
Apart from Padang Serai, there will also be an election for the Tioman state seat in Pahang on Dec 7, after PN candidate Md Yunus Ramli, 61, died just hours before the general election.
Harapan has agreed to pull out of this race in favour of BN candidate Mohd Johari Hussain, who will take on PN’s Nor Idayu Hashim and others.
The Padang Serai and Tioman polls will serve as a litmus test for the Harapan-BN alliance and Anwar, who was sworn in as prime minister on Nov 24. MKINI
MALAY MAIL / NST
.