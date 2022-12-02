STOP THE WAFFLING, ‘TIN KOSONG’! WHAT’S SO DIFFICULT – ALL IT TAKES IS A FEW GOOD MEN & WOMEN TO FORM A CABINET, WHAT MORE A ‘PARTIAL CABINET’ – EVEN GPS ABANG JO AMUSED AT THE HOO-HA OVER DPM POSTS – ‘THE QUESTION OF DPM IS NOT OUR TOP PRIORITY. I ASKED THE NEW PRIME MINISTER TO FULFILL WHAT IS WRITTEN IN MA63 AGREEMENT & INTER-GOVERNMENTAL COMMITTEE (IGC) REPORT, THAT’S ALL’

EXCLUDING the prime minister, the first Merdeka cabinet in 1957 consisted of 12 ministers. The first Malaysian or federal cabinet in 1963 had 14 ministers. The last cabinet was made up of 31 ministers.

The point here is not as you would like to read: the bloated cabinet of the past two prime ministers, more that the Federal Constitution does not specify a minimum or maximum number of ministers.

This is unlike state constitutions, which stipulate that the executive council shall consist of a menteri besar or ketua menteri and “not more than 10 nor less than four other members from among the members of the assembly”.

So, a few good men can make a cabinet – at least the initial cabinet. This is so that the king will not be without a cabinet for longer than necessary after the prime minister is appointed.

In the exercise of his functions under the constitution, the king “shall act in accordance with the advice of the cabinet or of a minister acting under the general authority of the cabinet” as stipulated by article 40(1).

It must be remembered that the constitution establishes a parliamentary system of government with a cabinet, and not just a prime minister. It is also noteworthy that the editors of “Halsbury’s Laws of Malaysia” noted as follows:

“Federal Constitution article 43(1). The use of the word ‘shall’ in article 43(1) indicates that this is a mandatory provision and that there has to be a cabinet at all times and that the king cannot dispense with the cabinet at any point of time, even when parliament is dissolved.

“[In India] in [the case of] UNR Rao v Indira Gandhi AIR 1971 SC 1002, it was argued that there need be no council of ministers when the House has been dissolved and no House exists, because in such a case, the responsibility of the ministry to the House cannot be enforced. Rejecting the argument, the Supreme Court [of India] said that this proposition would change the entire concept of the executive. The president cannot exercise the executive power without the aid and advice of the council of ministers.”

The above was referred to by Federal Court judge Ahmad Fairuz (as he then was) in Abdul Ghani Bin Ali & Ahmad & Ors v Public Prosecutor [2001] 3 MLJ 561 at page 600.

So, why has the country been without a cabinet since the caretaker government was dissolved with the appointment of the 10th prime minister?

All it takes is a few good men to be appointed to the key portfolios, making up a partial cabinet.

‘Men’ includes ‘women’. Section 2 of the 11th schedule of the Federal Constitution says “words importing the masculine gender include females”.

It will still be a cabinet of ministers to advise the king. TMI

DPM post never Sarawak’s priority, says Premier Abang Johari

KUCHING ― The deputy prime minister’s (DPM) post in the federal cabinet has never been Sarawak’s top priority, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman said Sarawak has never asked for anything in return after winning the 15th general election (GE15), but for the Federal Government to honour the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

“Last election, we did not ask for anything, we went along with the election, we contested, and if we win, let it be, but we never asked for anything in return, especially with regard to the top cabinet post.

“That is the reason why, the question of DPM is not our top priority, because it is not in our agenda to secure the DPM post, however, if people give us, we take it, why not,” he said at the GPS Backbenchers Night ‘One for All, All for One’ (Sarawak First) appreciation dinner at a hotel here last night.

He explained, he had always mentioned that what Sarawak wanted has always been her rights, the MA63, which is more important than DPM post.

“Because that is what we have been fighting for and I asked that from the new Prime Minister to fulfill what is written in the MA63 Agreement and the Inter-Governmental Committee (IGC) Report, that’s all.

“If that happens, we will be able to administer Sarawak, like what the late Tok Nan has always mentioned, only Sarawakians know the Sarawak affairs, and we will administer the state based on MA63 as well as the IGC,” he said.

He also thanked GPS component parties that have won quite handsomely in the last GE15, where the coalition managed to win 23 out of 31 seats.

“In the formation of the unity government, many people came to us asking for our support to support them.

“Finally, we abide by a decree made by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to be part of the unity government. We are democratic country and abide by the Constitutional country and listen to the best suggestion brought forward by the King to form a unity government,” he said.

He added, during the just-concluded State Legislative Assembly Sitting for the last eight days, among important presentations made was the Sarawak Budget 2023 and the Sovereign Fund.

“I have noticed that the ‘other side’ (peninsula) was profoundly amazed by what we have presented, because we have done very well in the state.

“I noted that the debates done by our state assemblymen have quality because we have factual arguments not rhetoric but based on actual figures and arguments. We explain issues that are facing Sarawak today,” he said.

On the state economy, Abang Johari, who is also the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) president, said there are many states in Malaysia that envy Sarawak’s new economy.

“In my concluding remarks in the winding-up speech, I did mention Sarawak has a bright future, believe me, actually we have a very bright future.

“Even the state of Selangor only has RM2 billion budget for 2023, unlike us for the last four years, our Budget has been RM10 billion and thank God, we got streams of revenue from our oil and gas, which is quite innovative because we imposed sales tax.

“Today I did mention about imposing another revenue stream, that is carbon storage trading. Petronas and Petros have an agreement, and (Petronas) Carigali has announced their proposed storage carbon. This means, we have some revenue, based on carbon trading, and now the trading is high in USD and we have high capacity to store carbon,” he said.

Abang Johari also hopes that in the establishment of the sovereign fund, Sarawak hopes to be a destination as an economic powerhouse for Malaysia.

“In Germany, a very developed country in Europe, they have a region that uplift its economy, that is called Bavaria. All the German successes are in Bavaria, and Sarawak wants to be the ‘Bavaria of Malaysia’,” he said.

Meanwhile, Satok assemblyman Datuk Ibrahim Baki congratulated GPS led by the dynamic premier that has led us to resounding victory and captured five new seats as compared to the PRU14, 18 seats. ― Borneo Post

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT / BORNEO POST

