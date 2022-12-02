ANWAR MEETS AGONG AT 8AM THIS MORNING – AS MALAYSIANS AWAIT LONG-DELAYED UNVEILING OF NEW CABINET LINEUP WITH 2 DPMs

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim says he has been granted an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong at 8am on Friday.

Although he did not reveal what would be on the agenda during the audience at Istana Negara, the Pakatan Harapan chairman said discussions on the appointment of his Cabinet lineup were almost completed and he hoped to announce it soon.

“I apologise for having to rush to resolve all issues with all the component parties because we have to quickly form the Cabinet and get the consent of the King,” he was quoted as saying in Bernama.

“I hope to announce it in two or three days’ time,” he added at a meet and greet session in Sungai Long, Kajang.

Anwar is scheduled to be in Perak on Friday for an audience with the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, at Istana Kinta at 10am.

He is scheduled to hold a walkabout and a greet and meet session after that, as well as perform Friday prayers and attend a community feast later in the day.

Anwar previously said it would take time to announce his newly formed unity government’s Cabinet as it required discussions with many stakeholders due to the numerous parties involved.

Anwar’s unity government is made up of Barisan Nasional and the ruling coalitions in Sabah and Sarawak – Gabungan Rakyat Sabah and Gabungan Parti Sarawak. It also has the support of MPs from Muda, Warisan, Parti Bangsa Malaysia and Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat, and two independents. FMT

Cabinet may be named today

PUTRAJAYA: The guessing game about who will be in Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s Cabinet in the unity government is expected to be answered today, a week after he took office.

Those appointed to the Cabinet are expected to be sworn in before the Yang di-Pertuan Agong tomorrow.

Sources said the announcement would be made at about 5pm, after Anwar’s day trip to Ipoh, Perak.

“Yes, there will be an announcement (of the Cabinet). It has been scheduled for late afternoon,” said one source.

Anwar, 75, who was sworn in as Malaysia’s 10th Prime Minister on Nov 24, is also expected to appoint two deputy prime ministers.

Who will it be?: Sources say for now Ahmad Zahid looks good for the DPM post. Fadillah is also another possible candidate.

Barisan Nasional chairman and Umno president Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Gabungan Parti Sarawak chief whip Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof have been mentioned as possible candidates.

If the appointments come through, this will be the first time Malaysia will have two deputy prime ministers, and Fadillah will be the first person from Borneo to hold the position.

Sources said that for now, Ahmad Zahid is in the running for the deputy prime minister post.

“I would say it’s 80% that he will get the position.

“However, there is some opposition within Pakatan Harapan. We will see how Anwar will solve this,” a source said.

All eyes will also be on the size of the Cabinet and whether Anwar has already decided on his full line-up.

Soon after taking office, the Prime Minister said his Cabinet would be much leaner than previous administrations.

Sources said they believe Anwar is only expected to announce the names of several portfolios.

“There are many things that he needs to consider because there are not just parties in his coalition to appease,” a source said.

“It’s going to be a major juggling act and as such, he needs more time,” the source added.

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had 28 ministers in his administration, while Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had 32 ministers and Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob had 31.

Meanwhile, Anwar will have a packed schedule in Ipoh today as he returns to the Tambun parliamentary constituency, of which he is MP, for the first time as Prime Minister.

First on the list is an audience with the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah.

The Prime Minister will also meet with locals at the Tanjung Rambutan market, visit a health clinic in Manjoi, and perform his Friday prayers at Masjid Muhammad Al-Fateh. ANN

2 DPMs in Anwar’s 25-member Cabinet, says source