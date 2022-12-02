BOMBSHELL – OF COURSE, HADI CAN COUNT VERY WELL – EITHER HE’S JUST PLAYING STUPID – OR TRYING TO CREATE A MASSIVE ANTI-NON MALAY WAVE AMONG THE MALAYS – STRONG ENOUGH TO SHAKE UMNO & PAVE THE WAY FOR ANTI-ZAHID REBELS TO TRIGGER SHERATON MOVE 2.0

Look Who’s Talking – Only PAS Hadi Can Form A Minority Govt Supported By Robbers, Pirates, Gangsters, Secret Societies

Leaders of PAS Islamist party should stop proving that they are a bunch of sore losers who cannot accept the fact that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong (King) had chosen Anwar Ibrahim over Muhyiddin Yassin as the 10th Prime Minister of Malaysia. They also cannot accept the fact that the Monarch was wise in choosing moderate Islam over Islamic extremism for the betterment of the country.

Unlike previous PAS spiritual leader Nik Aziz Nik Mat, who earned the respect of even the Christian community, the Islamist party under the current leadership of Abdul Hadi Awang is despised by non-Muslims and at least 50% of Muslims due to Islamic extremism, racism, corruption, sexism, “munafiq” (hypocrisy), double standard, xenophobia and all forms of bigotry.

Hadi was incredibly frustrated and furious because his puppet Bersatu president Muhyiddin had failed to scam the King for the second time to appoint him as the prime minister. The PAS president still could not understand why they succeeded in Feb 2020, but failed spectacularly this time. They are still analyzing why the monarch did not foolishly swallow the hook, line and sinker.

Instead of disrespecting and insulting the Malay Ruler with silly story – equating the King as FIFA World Cup referee who unfairly shifted goal post for losers, Hadi should question the rude behaviour of Muhyiddin at the Palace. Not only the Wannabe Prime Minister rejected the unity government decreed by the monarch, he rudely raised his voice in front of the King before leaving abruptly.

Yes, the over-confident Mahiaddin (Muhyiddin) was waving a stack of dubious 115 SD (statutory declarations) in the face of King Sultan Abdullah, demanding an explanation why he was not already sworn in as the prime minister. His arrogance pissed off the Palace, leading to a special Conference of Malay Rulers, who promptly approved Anwar as the legitimate premier.

Pakatan Harapan leader Anwar did not need to do any heavy lifting to impress upon the Palace. Perikatan Nasional chairman Muhyiddin had done an excellent job shooting his own foot. His blatant rejection of the royal decree to form a unity government was the biggest tactical mistake that saw Perikatan Nasional ended as the opposition, despite some afterthought efforts to make U-turns.

Unable to move on like a good Muslim, Hadi was not satisfied even after he attacked the King and all the nine Malay Rulers. The snake oil salesman now spins and twists that Anwar’s unity government is merely a “minority government with minority support” supported by robbers, pirates, gangsters, secret societies and givers and recipients of bribes.

In the aftermath of 15th General Election, none of the three biggest coalitions – Pakatan Harapan, Perikatan Nasional and Barisan Nasional – has won minimum 112 parliamentary seats to form a simple-majority government. While Pakatan had won 82 seats, Perikatan captured 73 seats while Barisan ended with just 30 seats. Essentially, Barisan becomes the kingmaker.

If Anwar’s unity government is merely a “minority government with minority support” as falsely claimed by Hadi, does not that also make Muhyiddin’s unity government the same minority government had Perikatan Nasional successfully courted Barisan Nasional? Is Hadi trying to say that the “minority government” label is only applicable to Anwar but not Mahiaddin?

Exactly how an alliance between Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional is a minority government, but a similar alliance between Perikatan Nasional and Barisan Nasional is NOT a minority government? Perhaps Mr Hadi should go back to kindergarten to learn basic numbers and counting skill – Pakatan Harapan’s 82 MPs are more than Perikatan Nasional’s 73 MPs.

Someone should also educate Hadi that Pakatan’s 82 MPs and Barisan’s 30 MPs produce 112 MPs – more than 103 MPs if Perikatan and Barisan joined forces. In addition, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), Warisan and several minor parties and independent MPs have already pledged their support for the unity government – delivering two-thirds majority for PM Anwar Ibrahim.

Therefore, Anwar’s government is absolutely not a minority government simply because it has a majority support from all political parties – except Perikatan Nasional. It’s not a minority government if the newly installed PM has the support of 148 MPs. The King would not have had forced Barisan Nasional to choose if Anwar’s government is a minority government.

Not only Pakatan Harapan has won the most seats in the Parliament, it also had captured 5,801,327 votes (37.46%) compares to Perikatan Nasional’s 4,700,819 votes (30.35%) in the 15th General Election. Thanks to gerrymandering, Pakatan has won only 9 seats more than Perikatan despite winning over 1-million votes more. Yes, Anwar has won more than 1-million votes than Muhyiddin. In fact, Anwar’s government is not any ordinary unity government, but a strong and stable unity government with two-thirds majority (147 MPs in the 222-seat Parliament) and 10.5 million votes – more than double Perikatan Nasional’s 4.7 million votes. If the King had wanted a minority government, he could have just appointed Anwar as prime minister immediately after the general election.

Which part of “unity government” in the royal decree that PAS president Hadi Awang doesn’t understand? Hey, it’s not Anwar’s fault that Perikatan Nasional arrogantly refused to join the unity government, despite invitation by the Malay Ruler and even Anwar himself. Thanks to Hadi’s twisted logic, he has admitted that Perikatan Nasional was not only a backdoor regime, but also a minority government previously.

When Muhyiddin, along with 11 PKR MPs led by Azmin Ali betrayed their friends and parties in the democratically-elected Pakatan Harapan government, leading to the formation of the fragile Perikatan Nasional government in March 2020, the backdoor government did not even dare table a motion of confidence to test Mahiaddin’s legitimacy in the Parliament.

In the 2018 General Election, Bersatu won only 13 seats while PAS grabbed merely 18 seats. They relied on defeated Barisan Nasional to form the backdoor government, including the support from the world’s biggest crook – former PM Najib Razak. Heck, Mahiaddin and Hadi even had to bribe every single of the 114 MPs with ministers, deputy ministers and chairmanship to cling to power.

Has Hadi Awang forgotten whom he was hugging and kissing during the formation of national cooperation between UMNO and PAS, glorified as “Muafakat Nasional” under the pretext of Malay-unity? It was the same gangster Zahid Hamidi that Hadi passionately hugged and kissed in September 2019. And it was the same pirate Najib Razak that paid RM90 million to Hadi to break up with now-defunct Pakatan Rakyat.

If it’s true that Anwar’s unity government is supported by robbers, pirates, gangsters, secret societies and givers and recipients of bribes, it’s also true that Mahiaddin’s previous backdoor and minority Perikatan Nasional regime was supported by the same band of robbers, pirates and gangsters. So, why is Hadi complaining now, but happily embraced them for 33 months previously?

Hilariously, extremist Abdul Hadi Awang has falsely claimed that Anwar’s government is dominated by DAP and non-Muslims. In reality, of the 148 MPs supporting the new prime minister, there are only 43 Chinese MPs. Ethnic Malay make up 50 MPs, while Sabah and Sarawak contribute 27 Muslim Bumiputera MPs, non-Muslim Bumiputera (16) and Indian or others (12).

In case the PAS president failed again his basic Mathematic, 43 Chinese out of 148 MPs translates to 29%, hardly a convincing number to dominate Anwar’s government. Meaning out of 100 MPs, only 29 are Chinese. This reflects quite closely the racial composition of the multi-religious, multi-ethnic and multi-cultural population in Malaysia.

Is Hadi trying to challenge all the nine Malay Rulers, who have consented to the appointment of Anwar Ibrahim as the 10th Prime Minister as well as recommended the unity government? More importantly, by constantly questioning the wisdom of the monarchs, is Hadi trying to provoke the people to overthrow the Agong and Sultans in a revolution to create a republic like Iran?

It appears hypocrite Hadi can only accept a minority government – even an illegitimate backdoor regime – with all the robbers, pirates, gangsters, bandits, crooks, “kafir (infidels)” on board as long as he is on the gravy train. If Bersatu and PAS are not in charge, or PAS leaders cannot become ministers, then all the opponents are bad, dirty and corrupt.

