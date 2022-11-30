PETALING JAYA: Petaling Jaya MP Lee Chean Chung has called for the enactment of an anti-hatred law in light of various allegedly inflammatory statements from PAS leaders.

Lee, the PKR communications director, said that such statements would affect trust among members of the community and hinder efforts to achieve unity and economic development if left unchecked.

“Instead of continuing to spread such sentiments, I support the drafting of an Anti-Hatred Act.

“This Act will apply to political figures from any party, regardless of whether they are from PAS, DAP, Umno, PKR or Bersatu,” he said.

“Action can be taken against them if they issue statements that spread hatred.

“There is no country in the world that has succeeded in becoming a developed nation by playing on such sentiments.”

The PKR man said these attacks began a few months before the just-concluded 15th general election and intensified after the dissolution of Parliament.

He said such attacks had become “more extreme” after Perikatan Nasional and PAS were unable to form the government.

On Monday, PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang accused DAP of promoting Islamophobia and preventing PAS from being in a position of power. He described the Pakatan Harapan component party as being “immoral”.

In August, Hadi had stated that non-Muslims and non-Bumiputeras were at the root of corruption.

He also blamed apathy among Malay voters for causing non-Malays and “liberals” to gain control of the country’s political power in the last general election.

Yesterday, police said they were investigating Baling MP Hassan Saad over claims that Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim was an Israeli agent. The allegation was made in a recording of a woman claiming that there was “Israeli influence” in Anwar’s appointment as prime minister.

In the recording, a woman is heard claiming that PN’s Hassan told her that PAS had secured enough votes to form the government after the polls but Anwar had “contacted Israel and foreign powers” to interfere in the matter.

Hassan has denied any involvement in the recording.

