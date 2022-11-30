TIME FOR ZAHID TO CRACK THE WHIP IN BN – AND RECIPROCATE IN PADANG SERAI – AFTER ALL, WHAT ARE MIC’S CHANCES THERE – WHILE PAKATAN HAS SHOWN ITS WILLINGNESS TO GIVE & TAKE BY CEDING TOP PERAK POSTS, WITHDRAWING FROM TIOMAN CONTEST & SIGNALLING READINESS TO WORK WITH BN IN SELANGOR STATE POLLS

BN’s parliamentary candidate for Padang Serai, C Sivarraajh, will carry on with his “aggressive” campaign after his party’s top leadership failed to decide on whether he should withdraw.

He said the party needs to discuss with him before any changes are made.

“I have not been contacted by the top leadership regarding the results so far. I am running the campaign as usual. It can be said that it’s being done more aggressively.

“So far, nothing has been decided by the leadership that has been communicated to me. So I will continue working.

“If there is any decision, I will discuss it with the party leadership,” Sivarraajh told the media while campaigning around Kolej Tingkatan Enam in Kulim today.

He said this when asked to comment on Harapan’s decision to withdraw from contesting in the Tioman state seat in Pahang to make way for BN candidates after the two parties worked together to form the federal government and Pahang state government.

Therefore, Sivarraajh said, he is still waiting for the decision from the leadership in the hope that the Harapan coalition will give way to him.

“They (Harapan) should have given us a path because I have been working here for three years and know most of the voters here. So the chance of winning for me looks brighter than other parties.

“But, no matter what, I will wait for the leadership to make a decision. Before making that decision, I hope they will inform me,” he said.

