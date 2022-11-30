LOOKS LIKE ‘SNEAKY’ AZMIN SET TO LOSE HIS NEXT SEAT – BUKIT ANTARABANGSA – EVEN AS PAKATAN SIGNALS READINESS TO WORK WITH UMNO-BN TO RETAIN SELANGOR STATE GOVT

SHAH ALAM: Bukit Antarabangsa assemblyman Azmin Ali made his first public appearance since the 15th general election when he attended the Selangor state assembly sitting today.

This comes after Speaker Ng Suee Lim singled out several assemblymen, including Azmin, for being absent since the sitting began on Nov 23.

At today’s sitting, the former international trade and industry minister posed a question to the state executive councillor for young generation, sports and human capital development, Khairuddin Othman.

Azmin asked whether the state government had taken steps to ensure that Selangor’s labour force was capable of meeting the demands of industries, such as the digital sector and other emerging sectors.

He also asked if the state’s efforts were in line with the national investment policy, which prioritises five major sectors – automotive, pharmaceutical, electrical and electronic products, digital, and chemical industries.

“I believe if these steps are streamlined, we will be able to fulfil our objective to create better job opportunities for the youth in Selangor,” he said.

Azmin, who failed to defend the Gombak parliamentary seat, also congratulated the Bandar Baru Klang assemblyman Teng Chang Khim and Invest Selangor on their excellent collaboration with the Malaysian Investment Development Authority.

“This will ensure that Selangor will receive high-tech investments, which will hopefully result in new job opportunities,” he said.

“Hopefully there will be a reduced reliance on foreign labour,” he said. FMT

