LOOKS LIKE ‘SNEAKY’ AZMIN SET TO LOSE HIS NEXT SEAT – BUKIT ANTARABANGSA – EVEN AS PAKATAN SIGNALS READINESS TO WORK WITH UMNO-BN TO RETAIN SELANGOR STATE GOVT

SHAH ALAM: Bukit Antarabangsa assemblyman Azmin Ali made his first public appearance since the 15th general election when he attended the Selangor state assembly sitting today.
This comes after Speaker Ng Suee Lim singled out several assemblymen, including Azmin, for being absent since the sitting began on Nov 23.
Azmin asked whether the state government had taken steps to ensure that Selangor’s labour force was capable of meeting the demands of industries, such as the digital sector and other emerging sectors.
He also asked if the state’s efforts were in line with the national investment policy, which prioritises five major sectors – automotive, pharmaceutical, electrical and electronic products, digital, and chemical industries.
“I believe if these steps are streamlined, we will be able to fulfil our objective to create better job opportunities for the youth in Selangor,” he said.
Azmin, who failed to defend the Gombak parliamentary seat, also congratulated the Bandar Baru Klang assemblyman Teng Chang Khim and Invest Selangor on their excellent collaboration with the Malaysian Investment Development Authority.
“This will ensure that Selangor will receive high-tech investments, which will hopefully result in new job opportunities,” he said.
“Hopefully there will be a reduced reliance on foreign labour,” he said. FMT
PH ready to work with BN in Selangor polls, says Amirudin
SHAH ALAM: Pakatan Harapan is ready to form a political alliance with Barisan Nasional ahead of the Selangor state elections, says Amirudin Shari.
“If there is an understanding (with BN), it is definitely because we want to maintain (the relationship) we have at the federal level. Although Selangor is quite stable, we are not big-headed or greedy,” the Selangor PH chairman said after attending an event at the state legislative assembly.
However, Amirudin, who is also the Selangor menteri besar, said Selangor PH was also ready to contest on its own if cooperation with BN failed to materialise.
“If we have to go at it alone, we will. If we can get cooperation from others, maybe they can help us win a few more seats. We are open to discussions.”
Change in Selangor opposition leader
Amirudin also said there might be a change in the state’s opposition leader now that BN is working with PH at the federal level.
BN’s Air Tawar assemblyman Rizam Ismail is the current opposition leader in the Selangor state assembly.
However, Amirudin said any change would not matter much as there were only six months left until the current term ends.
“Instead of spending time arranging seats in the state assembly, it is better to discuss how to face the election. We should focus on that during the next six to seven months,” said Amirudin.
The current Selangor state assembly’s term ends on June 26, 2023, and the state elections must be held within 60 days. FMT
