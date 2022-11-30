IT’S BEEN 11 DAYS & STILL ‘KABINET KOSONG’ – FROM ‘ME, MYSELF & I’ ANWAR – EVEN AGONG, DUE TO GO ABROAD ON SATURDAY, TURNS ON THE HEAT – WITH ANWAR NOW RUMORED TO NAME HIS MINISTERS TOMORROW, WITH SWEARING-IN ON FRIDAY

The composition of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s cabinet is expected to be revealed in an announcement tomorrow.

Berita Harian, in a report that does not name any sources, said the new cabinet is expected to be sworn in before Friday.

The Malay daily said the cabinet will be named soon as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah is expected to go abroad this Saturday.

Sin Chew Daily, while also saying that the list of ministers could be expected to be named as soon as tomorrow, added that the new cabinet would be sworn in earliest by Monday, Dec 5.

Rumours that the new cabinet will be announced in the near future began to spread following a post on the Istana Negara Facebook account yesterday with four photos showing Sultan Abdullah receiving the prime minister.

Accompanied by a brief statement stating that His Majesty had granted an audience to Anwar at 5pm yesterday, it led to speculation that the complete list of the cabinet has already been presented to the king.

It is understood that Anwar’s first weekly meeting with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong was held yesterday instead of the usual Wednesday, following the Council of Rulers meeting that took place yesterday and today.

Meeting of the Council of Rulers

PKR information chief Fahmi Fadzil told Berita Harian that he understood that the announcement would be made as soon as possible but that he did not have any information about it.

“I don’t have any information. Some journalists have contacted (me) and I don’t have any information about this matter.

“What I understand is as soon as possible, but I have no information about the period of time,” he said.

Zahid and Fadillah could be DPMs?

Meanwhile, Sin Chew spoke to sources who gave a possible breakdown of the new cabinet.

According to the daily, PKR will get Anwar as PM and four minister posts, BN will get a deputy prime minister post plus four minister posts, Sarawak’s GPS will get a deputy prime minister post plus three ministers, DAP will get five ministers, Amanah will get two ministers and Upko will get one.

The report said the number of ministers of each party will be based on its relative strength in the Dewan Rakyat.

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi

“The king initially hoped to do the swearing-in on Friday, but Anwar requires more time because he needs to talk to many party chiefs,” said the sources who named Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and GPS’ Fadillah Yusof as the likely deputy prime ministers.

“The chances of Zahid becoming DPM is high because it is based on who the party nominates. Anwar will need to accommodate this in order to form a stable government.

Zahid is seen as a prime mover in the formation of the coalition government, said the sources, who also indicated that MCA and MIC will not be getting any ministerial appointments.

“The new cabinet may have 25 ministers and 25 deputies for a total of 50,” they said.

Last Friday, at his first press conference after being sworn in as prime minister, Anwar announced that the government he leads will have a smaller cabinet size.

He was also reported to have said he would propose that the salaries of ministers would be reduced following the trend of the current economic situation in which the common people are facing hardships. FMT

