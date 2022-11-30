ROYAL WARNING TO THE LIKES OF PAS & BERSATU – AND A THUMPING ENDORSEMENT FOR PAKATAN-UMNO-GPS GOVT – ‘I URGE THE NEW GOVT TO SEIZE THIS OPPORTUNITY TO PROPEL THE COUNTRY TO GREATER HEIGHTS,’ WITH RARE BLUNTNESS, COUNCIL OF RULERS MAKE IT CLEAR THEY WANT AN END TO RACIST & RELIGIOUS INCITEMENT

The Conference of Rulers has urged the new government to instil the “spirit of togetherness” among Malaysians.

The Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir, who chaired the 260th Conference of Rulers today, expressed this in a decree.

“I hope there will no longer be leaders who raise racial or religious issues with the purpose of incitement.

“I urge the new government to seize this opportunity to propel the country to greater heights,” Tuanku Muhriz decreed.

The two-day Conference of Rulers came following the 15th general election which saw some political leaders accused of stoking racial and religious sentiments afterwards.

5 Titah Raja-Raja Melayu: Hentikan Hasutan Perkauman, Agama Sempena Mesyuarat Majlis Raja-Raja ke-260 1. Gesaan tiada lagi pemimpin yang membangkitkan isu perkauman atau agama dengan tujuan untuk menghasut masyarakat. pic.twitter.com/bplEMJBhkt — Zack Rockstarᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠ (@zack_rockstar) November 30, 2022

Among others, some detractors accused the government bench of not having enough Malay-Muslim representation.

In congratulating the new lawmakers, Tuanku Muhriz said the new prime minister and menteris besar have a heavy responsibility to bear and their duties must be tempered with the principles of the Rukun Negara.

Tuanku Muhriz suggested that the Rukun Negara be recited from “time to time” at “suitable” events.

“The Rukun Negara recital must be led by elected leaders and not just among the youth.

“This will prove that the government is serious in wanting the Rukun Negara as the guiding principle for Malaysians,” he said.

MKINI

.