FLEXI WORK ARRANGEMENT OR WHATNOT, ZAHID IS NOW ANWAR’S ‘DONKEY’ – AND ANWAR IS ALSO ZAHID’S ‘DONKEY’ – MORE UMNO DIVISIONS SPEAK UP FOR ZAHID’S ‘RIGHT’ TO SET NEW COURSE FOR THEIR PARTY – BUT THE DAY IS COMING WHEN ‘ANAK JANTAN’ ZAHID WILL HAVE TO CONFRONT & TAKE DOWN HISHAM’S NEPHEW, THE CONTROVERSIAL JOHOR MB

Zahid has right to determine direction of Umno, says division chief
Umno’s grassroots members have no issues with the leadership of Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, says a division chief.

PETALING JAYA: Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has the right to determine the direction of the party, an Umno division leader said.

Tambun Umno chief Aminuddin Md Hanafiah said although the party and Barisan Nasional had adopted a “No Anwar, No DAP” stance before the general election, Umno had to “go against the grain” when abiding by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s decree for BN to be a part of the Anwar Ibrahim-led unity government.

“If we refused to listen to the order of the Agong, we still wouldn’t have a government,” Aminuddin told FMT.

Yesterday, Zahid, who is also the BN chairman, said the “No Anwar, No DAP” principle was not applicable post-GE15.

While BN had rejected working with Anwar and PH and Perikatan Nasional lynchpin Bersatu before the general election, he said, the cooperation after the polls was intended to bring about stability and ensuring the welfare of the people was taken care of.

Aminuddin said the Umno grassroots had no issues with Zahid’s leadership and did not feel deceived by BN’s cooperation with PH.

He said that although both the Umno and BN supreme councils had initially decided to remain in the opposition after the election results, a “concession” had to be made to resolve the political impasse.

Shah Alam Umno chief Azhari Shaari echoed Aminuddin’s remarks, saying the decision not to work with Anwar and PH previously was based on the situation at the time. However, he said, the circumstances had changed.

Batu Umno chief Yahaya Mat Ghani also urged all party members to comply with the King’s order to be a part of the unity government, and to refrain from criticising Umno’s top leadership.

“We must close ranks and be united. How else are we going to get through the next five years?” he said in reference to the new government’s five-year term.  FMT

‘Zahid betrayed Malays, should resign’ – Johor Umno Youth leader

Johor Umno Youth leader Syed Mohd Syed Nasir is the latest to join the chorus calling for party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s resignation.

This comes after Zahid yesterday said the ‘no DAP, no Anwar’ stance only applied to the 15th general election (GE15) and does not affect any post-election cooperation.

Syed Mohd slammed that remark, saying that Zahid merely wants to defend his position as the Umno president after BN had a disastrous showing in GE15.

“I urge Zahid not to betray the Malays for his own self-interest.

“Zahid does not need to gamble on the Malays’ trust (in Umno) only because he wants to escape his court cases.

“Do not sell the dignity of the Malays to the point of having no principles,” Syed Mohd said in a statement today.

He also claimed that Zahid is now seen as Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s “donkey”.

As such, he urged all Umno members to unite to get rid of such a person who had betrayed the trust of the Malays, so that Umno can regain the community’s confidence again.

Zahid has been pushing for BN to join Pakatan Harapan in forming the government since the results of the national polls.

BN and Harapan are now both part of the new unity federal government, headed by Anwar. The two coalitions have also worked together in forming the Perak and Pahang state governments.

Following Anwar’s appointment as prime minister, speculation has been rife on whether Zahid would be getting the deputy prime minister position.  MKINI

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY  /  MKINI

