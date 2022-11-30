BATTLE FOR TIOMAN – ALL EYES ON FIRST-EVER JOINT PAKATAN-UMMO ‘CERAMAH’ – CAN THEY WIN THE HEARTS OF THE CONSERVATIVE?

PETALING JAYA: Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) leaders will share a stage in a ceramah for the Tioman state seat election.

This is the first time leaders of the two coalitions will campaign together following the formation of unity governments at the federal and state levels.

The joint ceramah will be taking place at 8.30pm tomorrow in Rompin and features PKR vice-president and Pahang PH chairman Amirudin Shari, Pahang BN chief Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail and Amanah president Mohamad Sabu.

Earlier today, PH announced that it’s candidate would be making way for BN’s candidate Johari Hussain in the election, with Amanah secretary-general Hatta Ramli saying this was in line with the cooperation between PH and BN to form the federal and Pahang governments.

He also said that PH’s machinery will be assisting BN’s machinery throughout the campaign period. Previously, PH’s Fadzli Ramly of Amanah had stated his willingness to make way in the election for Johari.

A five-cornered contest was slated in Tioman, with Fadzli, Johari, Perikatan Nasional’s Nor Idayu Hashim, Pejuang’s Osman A Bakar and independent candidate Sulaiman Bakar clashing for the state seat.

Polling for the Tioman seat has been set for Dec 7. The election for the state seat was deferred following the death of Perikatan Nasional’s candidate Yunus Ramli in the early morning of Nov 19.

Yunus, 61, died at the Kuala Rompin Hospital in Pahang. According to Sinar Harian, he suffered from heart complications. FMT

BN, Pakatan candidates to discuss campaign strategy for Tioman polls

BARISAN Nasional’s (BN) candidate for the Tioman state seat, Mohd Johari Hussain, said he will meet Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Mohd Fadzli Mohd Ramly soon to discuss the framework and campaign strategy.

He said this follows a decision by the Amanah candidate, who is representing PH, to give way to BN for the seat. “I am now at the initial stage of discussions with the representative (PH) for us to plan the best strategy,” he told reporters after attending a programme with residents in Kampung Jawa Pantai, Rompin today. “This is also to ensure smooth campaigning because this is something that is unusual to happen in Pahang.” Johari also hoped that the machinery of both parties could work together to gain voter support based on the current development, which saw BN and PH forming the Pahang government. Amanah secretary-general Mohd Hatta Md Ramli, in a statement today, said the decision to make way was a sign of agreement to strengthen the unity government at the Pahang and national levels. In the election, Johari was supposed to face a five-cornered fight involving Fadzli, Nor Idayu Hashim (Perikatan Nasional), Osman A. Bakar (Pejuang) and Sulaiman Bakar (Independent). – Bernama

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / BERNAMA

