The party said this decision was made in the spirit of the new unity government, which saw an alliance between the Pakatan Harapan and BN coalitions.

“Amanah sees the Tioman by-election as one of the new Pahang state government’s clashes with race and religious extremist groups that need to be handled seriously.

“In that spirit, Amanah sees the need to create close ties within the state government’s component (parties) in going up against the Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate.

“As such, Amanah, which is also part of the Harapan coalition, has decided to give way to the BN candidate for the Tioman by-election as a symbol of the unity government’s cooperation at the state and federal levels,” Amanah secretary-general Hatta Ramli said in a statement today.

Ceramah Umum PRK DUN Tioman Alhamdulillah, malam tadi, saya berkesempatan bersama dengan calon Perikatan Nasional DUN Tioman, para pimpinan kawasan, dan seluruh hadirin sempena dengan bahang pilihan raya yang masih belum berakhir. pic.twitter.com/cdUhnIZOLc — Abdul Hadi Awang (@abdulhadiawang) November 29, 2022

To help the BN candidate garner victory in the Tioman election, Hatta said Harapan’s election machinery will work in tandem with BN’s campaign.

The Tioman by-election is a five-way fight involving incumbent Mohd Johari Hussain from BN, PN’s Nor Idayu Hashim, Pejuang’s Osman A Bakar, Harapan’s Mohd Fadzli Mohd Ramly, and independent candidate Sulaiman Bakar.

Polling for Tioman was postponed to Dec 7 after PN candidate Md Yunus Ramli, 61, died of a heart attack on the morning of polling day on Nov 19.

Tak sampai seminggu mereka dah rancak timbulkan api kebencian & perkauman. Pembohongan yang berterusan jika TIDAK dipatahkan dengan hujah dan fakta, akan membentuk persepsi! Ini cara kita benamkan dakyah penunggang agama!!#AyuhMalaysia #KitaBoleh #DemiPertiwi pic.twitter.com/ECCvfBevsW — Akmal Nasir (@akmalnasir) November 28, 2022

The Padang Serai parliamentary seat is also facing a similar situation after its incumbent M Karupaiya from Harapan died two days before polling day on Nov 19.

Previously, BN’s candidate for Padang Serai C Sivarraajh urged his Harapan counterpart Mohamad Sofee Razak to pull out from the race.

Sofee responded that he would not do so as Padang Serai has been a Harapan stronghold for the past 15 years. He also questioned why BN did not drop out of the race instead. MKINI

Win Tioman state seat to overhaul Pahang govt, Hadi tells Perikatan

Abdul Hadi said that the party that has the majority of the seats should be selected to lead the state even in a minority government, as it is part of the democratic process. “If we win the Tioman seat then we have to overhaul. Because right now democracy is not respected. If we follow the majority, then must choose the party with the majority. “Even in a minority government, the party with the majority should be selected. But the one chosen is Pakatan Harapan. This is not the right democratic concept,” he said in a press conference after a ceramah at Sriti Darul Ummah Mentara in Pianggu, Pahang last night. The press conference was aired on his Facebook. Abdul Hadi was also asked if the collaboration between Barisan Nasional (BN) and PH in forming the state government will influence Tioman voters’ decision. To this, he said he hoped they would respect the majority. “This one we will have to wait and see. This is a minority government. We hope the people will respect the majority,” he added without elaborating. PN won 17 Pahang state assembly seats, while BN won 16 state seats and PH won eight seats in the November 19 election. However, polling for the Tioman state seat was postponed following the death of the PN candidate Md Yunus Ramli, 61, at 3.30am on November 19, believed to be due to a heart attack. This saw a hung Pahang state assembly for the first time as no party obtained a simple majority of 22 seats to form the state government. But yesterday, Pahang BN reached an agreement to form the state government with PH. Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, who is also Pahang BN chairman, has been reappointed as the mentri besar.

MKINI

.