Abdul Hadi said that the party that has the majority of the seats should be selected to lead the state even in a minority government, as it is part of the democratic process.

“Even in a minority government, the party with the majority should be selected. But the one chosen is Pakatan Harapan. This is not the right democratic concept,” he said in a press conference after a ceramah at Sriti Darul Ummah Mentara in Pianggu, Pahang last night.

To this, he said he hoped they would respect the majority.

“This one we will have to wait and see. This is a minority government. We hope the people will respect the majority,” he added without elaborating.

PN won 17 Pahang state assembly seats, while BN won 16 state seats and PH won eight seats in the November 19 election.

However, polling for the Tioman state seat was postponed following the death of the PN candidate Md Yunus Ramli, 61, at 3.30am on November 19, believed to be due to a heart attack.

This saw a hung Pahang state assembly for the first time as no party obtained a simple majority of 22 seats to form the state government.

But yesterday, Pahang BN reached an agreement to form the state government with PH.

Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, who is also Pahang BN chairman, has been reappointed as the mentri besar.