‘No PKR, no DAP’ for GE15, not post-election, says Zahid

PETALING JAYA: Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has sought to justify the coalition’s cooperation with Pakatan Harapan (PH), saying the principle of “No PKR, No DAP” is not applicable post-general election.

While BN had rejected working with Anwar Ibrahim and PH and Perikatan Nasional lynchpin Bersatu before the general election (GE15), Zahid said the BN-PH cooperation after the polls was intended to bring about stability and ensure the welfare of the people was taken care of.

He cited BN and PH’s cooperation to form the Perak and Pahang state governments as proof of “political maturity and moderation” in the country.

“This new approach will be a pioneer towards a united and harmonious government to ensure that the focus of development (of the nation) may continue.

“All of this is in line with the formation of the unity government decreed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong,” he said on Facebook.

Zahid, who is also the Umno president, assured Umno members that cooperation with other parties did not mean the party had compromised on its principles.

“Umno’s establishment as a vehicle for the progress and empowerment of Malays and Muslims remain intact,” he said. “The party will defend its policy to adopt a moderate yet progressive attitude to change.”

Zahid urged all party members to close ranks and to turn the page for a new chapter of politics in the country.

BN is part of the Anwar-led unity government, which also comprises PH, Gabungan Parti Sarawak and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah, with support from MPs from Muda, Warisan, Parti Bangsa Malaysia and independents.

BN and PH also formed the Perak and Pahang state governments after no single party or coalition achieved a simple majority in the state elections.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

