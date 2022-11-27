WITHOUT A SHRED OF EVIDENCE – DAP WAS DEMONISED AS COMMUNITS WHILE CHRISTIANS ACCUSED OF HAVING DARK DESIGNS – WILL RACIAL & RELIGIOUS HATRED FOR ONE ANOTHER GROW STRONGER OR WEAKER UNDER NEW GOVT? – SHOULD EASILY BE WEAKER, RIGHT – UNLESS ‘SHIOK SENDIRI’ BUT ‘SCARED OF THEIR OWN SHADOW’ PAKATAN FAILS AS IT DID BEFORE TO USE THE POWERS THEY HAD TO CLAMP DOWN DECISIVELY – CREATE NEW PROGRAMS & AGENDA FOR UNITY – AND ‘PLAY BOTH SIDES’ UMNO DOESN’T BOTHER TO HELP – REMEMBER, THIS IS NOT A HARAPAN GOVT BUT A HARAPAN-UMNO-GPS GOVT, GET IT!
Why we can’t burn bridges
MALAYSIANS are heaving a collective sigh a relief, now that a unity government has been formed after days of political impasse and the emotional rollercoaster they were put through.
Nonetheless, it is feared that divisive political campaigning executed in the run-up to polling day might have the effect of further polarising our multiethnic and multireligious society at our own peril.
During the campaign period, one ethnic community was pitted against another in the frenzy of certain political parties or politicians to woo the electorate to the side of the respective parties.
For instance, a Chinese-based party was demonised as communist while Christians were alleged to have dark designs – without a shred of evidence.
It was equally repulsive to watch a video clip that went viral, in which a Chinese politician welcomed the expected disunity within the Malay community so that the latter would be easily overwhelmed by the Chinese community and their political associates from a position of strength.
Such an offensive narrative is definitely not a formula for peaceful coexistence in the country.
Slander, or fitnah, which is supposed to be a cardinal sin particularly for Muslims, was harnessed to the hilt by certain parties.
While divisive politics laced with racial bigotry and religious extremism may work effectively to the benefit of certain political parties, it obviously does not bode well for diverse Malaysia.
For the sake of the nation and its people, the resultant hate and suspicion among different communities must be arrested and at the same time addressed urgently and seriously by all concerned Malaysians.
Efforts must be made by the communities to help heal the wounds that have been inflicted upon members of our society concerned.
Here, religious leaders, among others, can play a significant role in fostering mutual understanding, respect and harmonious relations. Religions are no obstacle to bridge-building; only some of their followers are.
The unity government led by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is expected to initiate policies and programmes that could help ease ethnic and religious tensions and subsequently forge social cohesion.
Moreover, an inclusive approach to governance that has been impressed upon Anwar by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong must be the guiding principle of his unity government.
In particular, an inclusive economic policy that aims to alleviate poverty among the poor and the needy irrespective of ethnic backgrounds must be conveyed convincingly to the people.
This is especially so when the economy is still finding its feet.
It is hoped that such a universal approach would not be seen as neglecting the welfare of the needy Malays, some of whom have been misled to believe they would be the losers and be alienated in their own homeland as a result.
Very much in the spirit of inclusivity and social justice, development projects and funds must also be fairly distributed to the people in the Borneo territories as well as other such poorer states as Kelantan so that they would feel to be part of the federation, with the attending benefits of membership.
In this regard, leaders of these regions must see to it that federal funding allocations are well spent for the benefit of the ordinary people, especially those living in the interiors.
Education is another vital area of policy implementation where the importance of accepting and celebrating diversity that is found in our society can be emphasised. It is also a place where, say, government scholarships are awarded fairly to the deserving, irrespective of backgrounds.
No less challenging is for Anwar to convince his partners in government of multiple ideological differences that inclusivist policies are the only way forward for Malaysia.
It is not going to be an easy task for the prime minister as some partners have been so used to racial exclusivism and using different approaches over the years. But they must be persuaded along those lines for the sake of the people, especially those who have sought meaningful change.
A nation can only move on when there is social cohesion and its members of diverse backgrounds feel they have a vital stake in it. TMI
Be prepared for race-religion onslaught from PAS
PAS will not be part of ‘Harapan-DAP’ federal govt
VioletGopher4717: Why, thank you, PAS, for choosing to stay out of the government. We, the people who didn’t vote for your brand of politics and PAS, which uses race and religion to gain power, appreciate it very much.
Also, we see what you’re trying to do. Without – for the lack of a better word – demonising DAP and ‘othering’ everyone who don’t accept your ideology, including Malaysians who identify as Malays and Muslims, do you have anything of value to contribute?
YellowKancil0051: As usual, PAS will use divisive tactics by somehow singling out DAP in their statement. No doubt, they will use this in their propaganda to say Harapan is somehow controlled by non-Malays (read: DAP) when that is far from the truth taking into consideration all the government’s component parties.
Truly, I hope Malaysians will wise up to PAS and their race/religion rhetoric and open their eyes to broader politics that focus on bread-and-butter issues that are more important – issues that PAS have shown they fail miserably in states that they govern.
The non-Malays have already rejected parties like MIC and MCA because they are no longer relevant when they condone corruption in BN – issues that affect all Malaysians regardless of race or religion.
Thankfully, there are Muslim Malaysians who reject PAS and accurately identify them as ‘penunggang agama’ (religious manipulators) who use religion to justify all their misgivings. Let’s hope all Malaysians, especially the Malay youth, open their eyes.
The non-Malays are not trying to supplant Islam or overthrow Malay institutions
A Little Bit Crazy: I hope someone here passes PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan this message.
Harapan-DAP are Malaysians too. This round, they form the government, I am confident they will treat all Malaysians well, and take care of every Malaysian from Perlis to Johor Bahru, from east of Sabah to the west of Sarawak.
Give them a chance to prove their capabilities. Anwar and DAP leaders are old friends of PAS, all of you were ‘married’ some time ago. Though currently you are separated politically, in reality, all of you are still in a marriage of the Malaysian brotherhood.
Agong’s advice must be obeyed. Please join the unity government, and contribute your ideas and efforts to make Malaysia a better and more productive country. Join them to lend your helping hands to make this country a great one.
We, lovely Malaysians, irrespective of skin colour, religious belief, age, or educational background, surely deserve to live happily, harmoniously, and peacefully, in a modern, prosperous, and full-of-love Malaysia.
Believe me, I will take a bullet for you if the bullet is fired by our nation’s enemy. And I am sure, when I face the same situation, you will take a bullet for me too.
To have democracy is to have a good opposition. So PN/PAS, please do your job properly.
PAS leader Abdul Hadi Awang, given your poor parliamentary attendance whilst you are in power, I would like to see your full attendance for the next five years.
Your salary is not given to you blindly. You have an obligation to the rakyat. If this was a private sector, where there is a performance review, you would be given a warning and be put on a Poor Performance Development programme to improve over a period of time.
If you don’t improve, you may be demoted, or worse, sacked. So do what you said. We will be watching.
Purple Occa 8200: PN/PAS are very vengeful, there is no sincerity in whatever they say about the unity government.
There seems to be a plan to plot the downfall of the 10th PM through their supporters. They always provide wrong or misleading information to their supporters so that they would react negatively to the government.
Anwar needs to monitor them closely and be cautious with them.
The Middle Man: PAS is always playing up the race card. Why can’t Takiyuddin state that it is the Harapan-led government instead of Harapan-DAP government? This continuous rhetorical propaganda must be stopped.
Frankly, when one sees and listens to their supporters voicing the same rhetorical slogans, you can’t help but feel most of them don’t have a clue why they are against DAP or what the issues are at hand.
The Harapan-led unity government should make concerted efforts to debunk such rhetoric by ensuring our public institutions, especially educational institutions, are free from bias, race and religious indoctrination, and work towards an inclusive, integrated, and holistic system.
This is the opportune time to begin the healing and transformation process towards that goal.
Tupi: The unity government should ensure fair allocations to opposition parties and MPs. This should become a norm going forward regardless of the coalition in power.
On religious matters and sensitive issues, the unity government must also consult PAS and opposition parties. Legislation should be introduced to ban politics based on racial hatred, religious falsehoods and bigotry.
The unity government should also focus on institutional reforms, rectify gerrymandering, and make Sabah and Sarawak equal partners in this country of ours. MKINI
