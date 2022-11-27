Umno’s top brass has not nominated a candidate for the deputy prime minister position yet, according to a senior Umno leader who spoke to Malaysiakini on condition of anonymity.

“It is up to the prime minister,” said the source.

When asked specifically if Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, as the highest ranking BN leader, should be nominated to the post, the source remarked: “Ask the PM”.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is expected to name two deputy prime ministers – one from BN and another from East Malaysia.

Unlike previous deputy prime ministers, the two Anwar will appoint will have several important tasks ahead.

Anwar has a deal with BN in which appointments for cabinet positions, government agencies, Dewan Negara members and government-linked companies have to be mutually agreed upon by the prime minister and deputy prime minister.

This was part of the so-called 10-point agreement between Anwar and BN. This agreement has not been made public but Pakatan Harapan and BN leaders have widely acknowledged its existence.

The deputy prime minister from East Malaysia will also have to be part of the soon-to-be-formed National Administrative Coordination Council on government agencies operating autonomously in Sabah and Sarawak.

The source told Malaysiakini that although the Umno leadership had been briefed about the 10-point agreement, there were no discussions on which BN member should helm those positions.

However, previous reports have speculated that cabinet positions will be distributed equitably based on the number of seats held by each party or coalition participating in the unity government.

A New Straits Time report also suggested that the prime minister and deputy prime minister must mutually decide on the portfolio for finance, home, rural and regional development, education and defence.

On Nov 23, Umno decided that BN should support and join a federal government that is not led by Perikatan Nasional.

The Umno supreme council also unanimously reaffirmed its support for Zahid’s leadership in the party and BN. mkini