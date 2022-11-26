‘EVEN NOW I KNOW MUHYIDDIN YASSIN IS PLANNING BEHIND BACK DOORS’ – FEARS GROW OF ANOTHER POWER GRAB AS ‘LANGKAH SHERATON 2.0’ TRENDS ON TWITTER – EVEN AS ISMAIL SABRI & KA SIONG ADMIT BEING AT GOLF CLUB – BUT NOT THERE TO CONSPIRE AGAINST NEWLY-MINTED ANWAR-ZAHID GOVT

PETALING JAYA: The phrase “Langkah Sheraton” (Sheraton Move) began trending on Twitter with many netizens expressing concerns that there would be a repeat of such a move.

This comes after a Twitter post making the rounds of a meeting between Barisan Nasional (BN) and PAS members that purportedly took place at the Tropicana Golf & Country Resort from 10.30am to noon yesterday.

Twitter user @sinkingboatcapt said she still had “post-traumatic stress disorder” from the Sheraton Move.

She feared it may happen again. “Cannot be too comfortable and happy, because even now I know Muhyiddin Yassin is planning behind back doors,” she tweeted.

Another Twitter user @ToastyAyy retweeted the post of the purported meeting, saying: “Langkah Sheraton 2.0? Why can’t these politicians just think about the rakyat and solve problems that concern the people first? All they think about is themselves!”

User @_nhalinaa expressed her fear of another Langkah Sheraton taking place, referring to the BN and PAS leader meeting at Tropicana Golf & Country Resort.

“I’m really afraid of Langkah Sheraton taking place once again. Why can’t these politicians respect the decision of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah?”

User @22blueblouse tweeted: “Langkah Sheraton 2.0. PN and PAS just don’t care about the country. They only want power. Disgusting.”

The earlier Twitter post of the purported meeting lists Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who is Umno vice-president and former prime minister, former Umno secretary-general Annuar Musa, PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan, MCA president Wee Ka Siong and Annuar’s press secretary Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz as among those who attended the meeting.

However, Wee has dismissed speculation that he was involved in a meeting with Ismail, other BN members and PAS leaders. He said he was at the Tropicana Golf & Country Resort for a brunch appointment with two businessmen.

Ismail said he was there to be with friends and said the speculation was intended to tarnish his reputation.

The Sheraton Move refers to a political move that occurred in February 2020 when a group of PKR MPs joined forces with Bersatu, Barisan Nasional and PAS to topple the Pakatan Harapan government after it had been in power for 22 months. FMT

