PAKATAN OFFICIALLY AGREES TO BACK UMNO-BN TO FORM PAHANG STATE GOVT – EVEN AS ITS TIOMAN CANDIDATE OFFERS TO MAKE WAY FOR BN IN DELAYED STATE SEAT POLLS – WILL BN RETURN FAVOR BY MAKING WAY IN PADANG SERAI FEDERAL SEAT CONTEST?

ROMPIN: The Pakatan Harapan candidate for the Tioman state seat, Fadzli Mohd Ramly, is ready to make way for Barisan Nasional candidate Johari Hussain if directed by the coalition’s top leadership.
Fadzli said the matter had been discussed at the PH presidential council level, taking into account the current political situation at the central and Pahang state assembly level, but no decision had been made so far.
“So far, I have not been informed of any directive, especially by the presidential council about our position here.
“So, we will conduct our campaign as usual,” he told Bernama.
The 15th general election results saw BN winning 16 seats in Pahang, one seat behind Perikatan Nasional (PN) while PH secured eight seats, which resulted in a hung state assembly as no party or coalition obtained a simple majority of 22 seats.
Even though he is ready to make way, Fadzli wants the BN candidate to give an assurance that he will solve the problems faced by the Tioman islanders, especially those involving water, land and infrastructure.
However, Fadzli said that he had yet to meet Johari, who is the incumbent Tioman assemblyman, to discuss the matter.
Polling for the Tioman state seat for GE15 was postponed following the death of PN candidate Yunus Ramli on polling day (Nov 19).
Apart from Fadzli and Johari, other candidates now vying to wrest the Tioman state seat are PN candidate Nor Idayu Hashim, Osman A Bakar (Pejuang) and Sulaiman Bakar (independent). BERNAMA / FMT
