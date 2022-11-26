PAKATAN OFFICIALLY AGREES TO BACK UMNO-BN TO FORM PAHANG STATE GOVT – EVEN AS ITS TIOMAN CANDIDATE OFFERS TO MAKE WAY FOR BN IN DELAYED STATE SEAT POLLS – WILL BN RETURN FAVOR BY MAKING WAY IN PADANG SERAI FEDERAL SEAT CONTEST?

Politics | November 26, 2022 5:54 pm by | 0 Comments

Pahang Pakatan officially agrees to back BN to form state govt

KUANTAN: Pahang Pakatan Harapan has officially agreed to throw its weight behind Barisan Nasional to form the state government.

State Pakatan chairman Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said they had agreed to unanimously support the formation of the Pahang state government with Barisan.

“This is based on the number of seats won by Barisan (16) and Pakatan (eight), which have exceeded the simple majority.

“We hope that a new Pahang state government can be formed post-GE15 to ensure a smooth administration for the interests of the rakyat,” he said in a statement on Saturday (Nov 26).

Perikatan Nasional is currently the largest bloc in the state assembly with 17 seats.

Campaigning for the Tioman state seat is underway with the election to be held on Dec 7.  ANN

PH candidate ready to make way for BN in Tiomanemail sharing button

Pakatan Harapan candidate for the Tioman state seat, Fadzli Mohd Ramly, said he was carrying on with his election campaign as normal.  (Bernama pic)

ROMPIN: The Pakatan Harapan candidate for the Tioman state seat, Fadzli Mohd Ramly, is ready to make way for Barisan Nasional candidate Johari Hussain if directed by the coalition’s top leadership.

Fadzli said the matter had been discussed at the PH presidential council level, taking into account the current political situation at the central and Pahang state assembly level, but no decision had been made so far.

“So far, I have not been informed of any directive, especially by the presidential council about our position here.

“So, we will conduct our campaign as usual,” he told Bernama.

The 15th general election results saw BN winning 16 seats in Pahang, one seat behind Perikatan Nasional (PN) while PH secured eight seats, which resulted in a hung state assembly as no party or coalition obtained a simple majority of 22 seats.

Even though he is ready to make way, Fadzli wants the BN candidate to give an assurance that he will solve the problems faced by the Tioman islanders, especially those involving water, land and infrastructure.

However, Fadzli said that he had yet to meet Johari, who is the incumbent Tioman assemblyman, to discuss the matter.

Polling for the Tioman state seat for GE15 was postponed following the death of PN candidate Yunus Ramli on polling day (Nov 19).

Apart from Fadzli and Johari, other candidates now vying to wrest the Tioman state seat are PN candidate Nor Idayu Hashim, Osman A Bakar (Pejuang) and Sulaiman Bakar (independent). BERNAMA / FMT

ANN / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.

 

Copyright © 2022 | Malaysia Chronicle