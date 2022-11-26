PAKATAN OFFICIALLY AGREES TO BACK UMNO-BN TO FORM PAHANG STATE GOVT – EVEN AS ITS TIOMAN CANDIDATE OFFERS TO MAKE WAY FOR BN IN DELAYED STATE SEAT POLLS – WILL BN RETURN FAVOR BY MAKING WAY IN PADANG SERAI FEDERAL SEAT CONTEST?

KUANTAN: Pahang Pakatan Harapan has officially agreed to throw its weight behind Barisan Nasional to form the state government.

State Pakatan chairman Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said they had agreed to unanimously support the formation of the Pahang state government with Barisan.

“This is based on the number of seats won by Barisan (16) and Pakatan (eight), which have exceeded the simple majority.

“We hope that a new Pahang state government can be formed post-GE15 to ensure a smooth administration for the interests of the rakyat,” he said in a statement on Saturday (Nov 26).

The Pahang state assembly became hung after GE15 when none of three major coalitions had enough seats to form the state government.

Perikatan Nasional is currently the largest bloc in the state assembly with 17 seats.

Campaigning for the Tioman state seat is underway with the election to be held on Dec 7. ANN

PH candidate ready to make way for BN in Tioman