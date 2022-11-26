KUALA LUMPUR — Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has acknowledged the hostile atmosphere towards him within his party and the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition.

In a Facebook post, the 69-year-old thanked his supporters who staged a solidarity rally outside the Umno headquarters yesterday and said proud of their show of support as the party is sabotaged “inside and outside.”

“Leaders come and go but this Malay party should not be destroyed at all,” he posted after the solidarity show yesterday afternoon. Utusan Malaysia today reported some 300 people under an umbrella body called the Secretariat of the Association of Malay Muslim Non-Governmental Organisations gathered outside the World Trade Centre after Friday prayers.

BN won only 30 seats out of 222 in the Dewan Rakyat. A counter rally was also scheduled to take place at the same time, but was subsequently cancelled. MM