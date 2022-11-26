AS INTRIGUE LURKS, WAITING TO POUNCE – DISAPPOINTING PAKATAN NOW SAYS ‘NO LONGER NEEDED’ FOR ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR TO TAKE CONFIDENCE VOTE – BUT ‘OVERWHELMING MAJORITY’ IS NO EXCUSE TO AVOID WHAT SHOULD BECOME A COMPULSORY CONVENTION OF ETHICS – NOW, KA SIONG DENIES MEETING ISMAIL SABRI, BN & PAS LEADERS AT GOLF CLUB

Wee denies meeting Ismail, BN and PAS leaders

PETALING JAYA: MCA president Wee Ka Siong has dismissed speculation he was involved in a meeting with former prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, other Barisan Nasional members and PAS leaders.

In a Twitter post making the rounds, a meeting between BN and PAS members purportedly took place at the Tropicana Golf & Country Resort from 10.30am to noon yesterday.

The post lists Ismail, who is Umno vice-president, former Umno secretary-general Annuar Musa, PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan, Wee and Annuar’s press secretary Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz as among those who attended the meeting.

Wee said he was disappointed that people were spreading rumours and implying that he was involved in political manoeuvres even though the political impasse following last Saturday’s general election had been resolved.

He admitted that he was at the Tropicana Golf & Country Resort during the time of the alleged meeting, but said it was for a brunch appointment with two businessmen.

“We were at the Chinese restaurant there while Ismail was at the other restaurant. You can check the restaurant’s CCTV footage,” he told FMT.

Meanwhile, BN’s candidate for the Padang Serai election, Sivaraj Chandran, said Annuar had visited Padang Serai, Kedah, yesterday for discussions with its Umno division about the coming election.

Unnecessary for Anwar to seek vote of confidence, says Ramkarpal

PETALING JAYA: DAP’s Ramkarpal Singh has urged Anwar Ibrahim to forget about having a motion of confidence on his leadership during the Dec 19 Dewan Rakyat sitting. Saying it was “no longer needed”, the Bukit Gelugor MP said it would be better for the prime minister to instead focus on the 2023 budget set to be tabled later. “It is clear now that he (Anwar) enjoys an overwhelming majority, in excess of 140 seats.” Earlier this week, Anwar, in his first media conference as prime minister, said he would “test” his majority in Parliament through a vote of confidence and that his government would table a revised budget “in another month or so”. Ramkarpal, who is also a lawyer, said Anwar’s statement that he was going to test his leadership in the lower house was made before former prime minister and Perikatan Nasional chairman Muhyiddin Yassin conceded that PH “has the numbers”. “With Muhyiddin’s concession and confirmation that PN will provide a check and balance to the government by being in the opposition, the need for a vote of confidence by PH does not arise,” he said. FMT

