KUALA LUMPUR — PAS is still a component in the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition, Malaysiakini reported.

The Islamist party’s deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man told the news portal last night that PAS will act as the Opposition in Parliament alongside its PN partners that include Bersatu.

He was clearing the air on his party’s role after an overture from newly-minted Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for PN to be party of his unity government.

“PN chairman Muhyiddin Yassin’s statement is also our official decision,” Tuan Ibrahim was quoted as saying.

Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu also told the news portal that his party and PAS were on the same page, contrary to public perception of a discord within their coalition.

“No, I don’t believe that,” he told Malaysia when asked about the perceived rift.

PRU13 (2013) – secara sukarela tanpa paksaan

PAS + Anwar + DAP = HALAL. PRU14 (2018) – secara sukarela tanpa paksaan

BERSATU + Anwar + DAP = HALAL. PRU15 (2022) – Akur Titah Agong

UMNO + Anwar + DAP = HARAM. Bukan begitu, kawan-kawan dari PPBM dan PAS? pic.twitter.com/N5MYs97b9f — Mohd Najib Tun Razak (@NajibRazak) November 26, 2022

BN join PH = khianat orang Melayu. PN/PAS join PH = tak khianat orang Melayu. Bukan begitu? Nak tahu kisah sebenar, kita cuma perlu tengok time-line. pic.twitter.com/oxZGYuDDPF — Mohd Najib Tun Razak (@NajibRazak) November 25, 2022

He added that PN has always been consistent in every decision made by its top leadership.

Speculation of a rift likely stemmed from PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan’s statement yesterday in a congratulatory message to Anwar.

Takiyuddin also referred to Anwar’s offer for PN to be part of a unity government as proposed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong previously, and said PAS would discuss the matter with its coalition partners.

Shortly after, Muhyiddin came out with a statement saying he agreed with a unity government led by PH, but added that PN would serve as its check-and-balance in Parliament.

He affirmed PN’s role as the Opposition last night, but also said it is open to cooperation with the government.

MALAY MAIL

.