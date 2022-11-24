IN FIRST ACT AS PM, ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR DECLARES MONDAY (NOV 28) A PUBLIC HOLIDAY – AMID CALLS THE TIME HAS COME FOR MALAYSIANS TO RECONCILE, ACCEPT EACH OTHER & WORK TOGETHER TO RESTORE MUTUAL RESPECT & TRUST

KUCHING: It is now time for the nation to heal and for all Malaysians to reconcile, accept each other and work towards restoring mutual respect and trust, says Baru Bian.

The Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) secretary-general said Malaysia could adopt the principles and processes of the post-apartheid South African truth and reconciliation commission to address issues of injustice and corruption.

“This will be a positive step in the way forward for us.

“Our country is facing great economic hardship – people are finding it difficult just to put food on the table, with the prices of goods rising and wages stagnating.

“More worrying is the chasm that divides the people of different races and religions,” he said in a statement on Thursday (Nov 24).

Baru, who is Ba’Kelalan assemblyman, said it was now time for the nation to heal and for all Malaysians to reconcile, accept each other and work towards restoring mutual respect and trust.

“I applaud the steps taken by Anthony Loke and Lim Guan Eng who openly sought forgiveness for past actions that had offended Sarawakians and, with grace, our Premier reciprocated.” he said.

In addition, Baru said the new government must work towards ending suspicions among different races and to promote understanding.

He said Malaysia must be inclusive, with a government that practises good governance, transparency and accountability for the good of all.

Baru also congratulated Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on his appointment as Prime Minister, saying he had persevered through the years and never gave up his dream.

“We are thankful that a leader who has consistently championed truth and justice has finally been vindicated and given an opportunity to lead our country during this challenging time,” he said. ANN