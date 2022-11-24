IT LOOKS LIKE ‘ABAH’ MUHYIDDIN CAN’T COUNT – STILL INSISTS HE HAS 115 SDs – BUT HOW? WHEN NEW PAKATAN-LED UNITY GOVT HAS 82+30 (UMNO-BN)+23 (GPS)=135 SEATS – WHICH MEANS MUHYIDDIN HAS AT MOST 87 – SURELY AGONG WOULD HAVE STRAIGHTAWAY APPOINTED HIM PM IF HIS SO-CALLED 115 SDs WERE VALID – IS MUHYIDDIN TRYING TO PROD ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR INTO A CONFIDENCE MOTION IN PARLIAMENT, A STEP HE HIMSELF REFUSED TO TAKE POST-SHERATON MOVE & IS TOO SHY TO DIRECTLY ASK NOW?
He insisted that he had statutory declarations (SD) from 115 MPs on his side before Tuesday’s royal audience, enough to become prime minister.
He had submitted 114 SDs on Monday, he stated, which was acknowledged as received by the palace, and received another SD the day after.
Muhyiddin said Anwar must now prove that he has a majority by showing how many SDs he has with him.
“At 10.30am on Nov 22, PN’s secretary-general sent another statutory declaration giving me the confidence to be appointed as prime minister, making the number of MPs 115.
“This is more than a simple majority of 112 people needed to allow me to be appointed as prime minister.
“Today, Istana Negara issued a statement that Anwar, who is said to have the support of the majority of Dewan Rakyat members, will be appointed as prime minister
“For the sake of the people’s confidence in Anwar’s legitimacy as prime minister, it is appropriate for him to prove that he has the support of the majority of Dewan Rakyat members,” Muhyiddin said at a press conference this afternoon.
He reiterated that he had the support of 115 MPs, with the following breakdown: 73 MPs from Perikatan Nasional, 22 MPs from Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), six from Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), one from Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM), 10 from Barisan Nasional and 2 independent MPs.
“All these documents were sent to Istana Negara at 1.28pm on November 21, which is before the deadline set for parties to send related documents to Istana Negara, as required by the Speaker of the House of Representatives,” Muhyiddin said.
However, GRS stated today that it would accept any decision and advice by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on the formation of a unity government.
Just minutes after Muhyiddin’s press conference, Anwar was sworn in as Malaysia’s 10th prime minister. MKINI
GPS agrees to join Anwar-led unity govt
Its chief Abang Johari Openg said the Sarawak-based ruling coalition abides by the Agong’s decree, saying His Majesty wants a strong and stable government.
“The Agong advised us to form a unity government to overcome the political impasse.
“We obey the constitutional monarchy and the national principles clearly state that we must obey the king, even though we don’t have a king in Sarawak,” he told a press conference today.
DAP’s apology accepted
Abang Johari said he accepts DAP’s apologies, which were earlier conveyed by DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke and chairperson Lim Guan Eng, with an open heart.
“What’s important is they have apologised, it means they acknowledged their mistakes.
“What they mentioned was to open a new chapter. But at the same time, they must respect our component party SUPP.
“(With the apologies) it means we were right all this time. All along we were right and our politics is clean politics. Their politics is not ‘clean’,” he added. MKINI
MKINI
.