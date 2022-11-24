BOMBSHELL – GUESSING GAME SHIFTS OVER TO WHO WILL BE ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR’S DPMs & SENIOR MINISTERS – WITH UMNO’S MAT HASAN TOUTED TO BE DPM & THE OTHER TO BE FROM GPS? – WILL GUAN ENG, WHOSE DAP PARTY HAS THE MOST SEATS IN PAKATAN, GET TO BE FINANCE MINISTER AGAIN OR WILL THAT GO TO PKR NO.2 RAFIZI? – AND WHY SHOULD THE LIKES OF BN’S KA SIONG, VIGNES, HISHAM WHO OPPOSED UNITY GOVT WITH PAKATAN GET ANY PORTFOLIOS – PROBABLY UMNO, WHICH HAS DEMANDED KA SIONG RESIGNS AS MCA CHIEF, WOULD BE THE FIRST TO OBJECT!

Business, Politics | November 24, 2022 1:58 pm by | 0 Comments

Anwar frontrunner for PM post in unity government, with Tok Mat also in contention to be DPM

KUALA LUMPUR — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is on the cusp of finally becoming Malaysia’s prime minister, while Umno’s Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan could also be made a deputy prime minister in a unity government, talk of which has gained momentum since yesterday.

Malay Mail understands that among the proposals being put in place under a deal for Barisan Nasional (BN) to back Anwar’s Pakatan Harapan (PH) to lead the new government, Umno could also find itself snagging a number of key portfolios in the next Cabinet.

It is unclear if Mohamad, or Tok Mat as he is affectionately known, will be the only deputy prime minister in the proposed names.

The Agong has requested a new government to be inclusive and this could mean Sarawak and Sabah parties also being appointed to important positions as well.

A turning point was achieved late last night when Umno announced it would back a unity government that was not led by Perikatan Nasional (PN).

This morning, DAP’s Anthony Loke and Lim Guan Eng separately made public apologies to Sarawak and its premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg for previous statements that caused bad blood between the state’s ruling GPS and PH.

The apologies are expected to pave the way for the Sarawak coalition’s support.

This morning, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah met his fellow rulers for a special meeting of the Council of Rulers to brief them on the political impasse.

The Agong had given political parties until 2pm on Tuesday to prove they had the majority to form a government and name their prime minister candidate.

However, neither Anwar’s PH nor Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s PN could demonstrate they had a simple majority in the Dewan Rakyat — which is at least 112 MPs out of 222 — by the time they were summoned for an audience with the Agong on Tuesday evening.  MM

Anwar is Malaysia’s next PMemail sharing button

PETALING JAYA: Anwar Ibrahim will be appointed as the country’s next prime minister.
The Pakatan Harapan chairman will serve as Malaysia’s 10th prime minister.

In a statement, Istana Negara said the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, said this decision was made following discussions with the Malay rulers this morning.

The King called for unity among all MPs to safeguard the future of the country.  FMT

MALAY MAIL  /  FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.

Copyright © 2022 | Malaysia Chronicle