‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR TO BE SWORN IN AS PRIME MINISTER THIS EVENING – TO LEAD A UNITY GOVT CONSISTING OF PAKATAN, BN & GPS

Anwar Ibrahim will be sworn in as Malaysia’s 10th prime minister this evening.

After days of negotiations, and political uncertainty, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong had decided to appoint the prime minister after meeting with the Conference of Rulers.

Anwar is expected to lead a unity government with BN as Harapan’s main partner.

Parti-parti yg junjung titah nasihat YDPA untuk tubuhkan Kerajaan Perpaduan: PH ✅

BN ✅

GPS ✅ PN ❌ pic.twitter.com/I9RGftnZIJ — Fahmi Fadzil 🇲🇾🏴 (@fahmi_fadzil) November 23, 2022

MKINI / TWITTER.COM

