‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR TO BE SWORN IN AS PRIME MINISTER THIS EVENING – TO LEAD A UNITY GOVT CONSISTING OF PAKATAN, BN & GPS

Business, Politics | November 24, 2022 1:38 pm by | 0 Comments

Anwar Ibrahim will be sworn in as Malaysia’s 10th prime minister this evening.

After days of negotiations, and political uncertainty, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong had decided to appoint the prime minister after meeting with the Conference of Rulers.

Anwar is expected to lead a unity government with BN as Harapan’s main partner.

MKINI  / TWITTER.COM

