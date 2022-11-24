‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR TO BE SWORN IN AS PRIME MINISTER THIS EVENING – TO LEAD A UNITY GOVT CONSISTING OF PAKATAN, BN & GPS
Anwar Ibrahim will be sworn in as Malaysia’s 10th prime minister this evening.
After days of negotiations, and political uncertainty, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong had decided to appoint the prime minister after meeting with the Conference of Rulers.
Anwar is expected to lead a unity government with BN as Harapan’s main partner.
