KUALA LUMPUR— Malaysia’s eight state Rulers spent about two hours at Istana Negara here today in a meeting with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong as the rest of the country waits for a decision on who will be their 10th prime minister.

Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah had convened a meeting of the Conference of Rulers this morning to consult his fellow Malay Rulers for a way out of the post-electoral stalemate.

Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar was the first to arrive at 9.40am and also the first to depart at 11.50am.

He was followed by Negri Sembilan Ruler, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir at 11.55am. MM

