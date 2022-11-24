Loke said he paid an official visit to Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Abang Openg at his house in Kuching this morning with Deputy Sarawak Premier Professor Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian present.

“We had a friendly discussion. I also told the premier that if there were any statement made by any DAP leader that hurt the feelings of the Sarawak government and its people, I, on behalf of DAP, offer an open apology,” the national DAP leader said in a statement.

He added his hope that their meeting would be able to forge a mutual understanding and cooperation for Malaysia’s development.

DAP and the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) coalition, helmed by Abang Johari as its chairman, have been bitter rivals for years.

Loke’s remarks come as Malaysia remains mired in a political deadlock with the two biggest coalitions to win in the 15th general election, Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Perikatan Nasional (PN), called to form a unity federal government.

PH won 82 seats while PN won 73 out of the 222-seat Dewan Rakyat. Both fall short of the conventional 112 simple majority to run Putrajaya.

Umno, which leads the once-dominant Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition that won 30 seats in last Saturday’s election, has said it will back a unity government not led by PN.

But there have been rumblings of discord among BN component parties against Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi that could tilt the coalition’s decision for a unity government the other way.

The BN supreme council is scheduled to hold a meeting at the World Trade Centre here today.

GPS, the biggest Borneo coalition that won 22 seats, has chosen to remain neutral so far. MM

KUALA LUMPUR — DAP national chairman Lim Guan Eng has offered an open apology to Sarawak and its leaders for any slights he may have caused.

His apology comes shortly after his party secretary-general Anthony Loke Siew Fook’s early this morning, in a bid to mend the thorny relations with the ruling Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and for Malaysia to move forward.

“I apologise for my remarks that may have offended the Sarawak Premier and the GPS Sarawak state government.

“The future of the country is more important. Let us make a fresh start to cooperate together to preserve the diversity, inclusiveness and unity of our multi-racial and multi-cultural society as well as protect our Federal Constitution for the benefit of all in Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Sarawak,” Lim said in a Facebook statement.

