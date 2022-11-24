PN TO PULL A SURPRISE? – ‘STAY CALM. WE ARE WORKING ON IT’ – HADI CLAIMS PN ‘STILL IN THE LEAD’ TO FORM NEW GOVT – BUT WHERE ARE HIS NUMBERS? – ONLY A COUP AT BN, WITH ZAHID SACKED ON THE SPOT & HIS REPLACEMENT INKS AN AGREEMENT WITH PN, WILL PN HAVE ENOUGH MPs – EVEN WITH GPS-GRS ONBOARD, PN WILL STILL BE SHORT WITHOUT REBELS FROM UMNO-BN

Stay calm, we are still in the lead, Hadi says

PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang today asked supporters to remain calm as the party leadership continues to work out a deal to form the federal government.

He also claimed that Perikatan Nasional was still “in the lead”, suggesting that the pact could still form the government despite the ongoing impasse.

“Stay calm. We are working on it. We are in the lead. They (our rivals) are making plans. Allah is also planning. We are on the right side of history.

“God willing, we will prevail. The country will prevail,” he posted on Twitter.

Following a meeting that ended way past midnight, Umno rejected joining PN to set up a coalition government, saying it will instead support the king’s proposal for a unity government.

Party secretary-general Ahmad Maslan said the Supreme Council met last night to consider the proposals of PN and also Pakatan Harapan (PH) for partnership.

This was after the general election failed to yield a clear winner. Umno won only 26 seats while its allies won four more to make up a paltry total of 30 for Barisan Nasional.

“The Supreme Council unanimously decided to support and uphold the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s edict for BN to take part in a unity government that isn’t led by PN, to ensure a stable and harmonious government can be formed,” he said in a statement.

He said the council, chaired by party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also BN chairman, also agreed that its MPs will join any unity government announced by Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

Ahmad also said the party will hold its annual meeting on December 21-24.

BN is also holding a meeting this morning to get consensus on the Umno decision.

The king and other Malay rulers will today discuss the formation of the new government in the face of a hung parliament.

PH won 82 of the 221 seats up for grabs in the general election. PN collected 73.

