IT’S ON – UMNO SUPREME COUNCIL AGREES TO UNITY GOVT WITH PAKATAN – SENDS A STERN WARNING TO BN SUPREME COUNCIL TO ENDORSE DECISION – AMID LAST-DITCH-BID REVOLT BY BN COMPONENTS TO OVERTHROW ZAHID AS BN CHIEF TO SCUTTLE ANY DEAL WITH PAKATAN – BUT WHILE ALLEGEDLY FRONTED BY MCA & MIC, OBVIOUSLY UMNO’S PRO-MUHYIDDIN ‘CABINET CLUSTER’ ARE THE ‘BATU API’

PETALING JAYA: The Umno supreme council has unanimously decided to support and obey the King’s order for Barisan Nasional to support and take part in a unity government not led by Perikatan Nasional.

Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said this was to ensure that a prosperous and stable government could be formed.

“The supreme council also agreed for all party representatives who won Parliament seats in the 15th General Election to obey and accept whatever unity government or other forms of government that will be announced by the King,” he said in a statement after a three-hour special meeting at WTC KL here late Wednesday (Nov 23) night.

Ahmad said these were among the points agreed during the meeting which was chaired by party president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said during the meeting, the council had acknowledged and gone through details of earlier discussions between Barisan’s negotiation committee with both Pakatan Harapan and Perikatan.

The council, said Ahmad, also reiterated its support towards Ahmad Zahid to continue as Barisan chairman.

“The council also unanimously supports him as Umno president,” he said, adding that this year, the Umno general assembly would be held from Dec 21 to 24. ANN

Source: Barisan component party leaders signed no-confidence letter against Ahmad Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: The presidents of Barisan Nasional component parties, namely MCA, MIC and PBRS, have allegedly signed a letter of no confidence against coalition chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pic).

The Star sighted the letter dated Nov 23, which was addressed to Barisan secretary-general Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir.

“We, as the official representatives of MCA, MIC and PBRS, take a vote of no confidence against the chairman for betraying the decision of the Barisan supreme council meeting of Nov 22, to not support any party in the formation of government.

“The ten statutory declarations sent to Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin were retracted upon the decision of the Barisan supreme council.

“However, Ahmad Zahid was found to have sent a letter to the Palace at noon on Nov 22 after the Barisan supreme council meeting.

“The letter from Ahmad Zahid stated that 30 Barisan MPs were in support of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“This obviously betrays the decision made by the Barisan supreme council and he also relayed this erroneous message to the King, which is akin to treason,” stated the letter.

It further called for Ahmad Zahid to step down and be replaced by his deputy Datuk Seri Mohammad Hassan.

“This was proposed by the MIC president in the Barisan meeting on Nov 22 but the meeting was disrupted when the president allowed Barisan MPs to enter the room although the meeting had yet to be completed,” stated the letter.

Efforts have been made to contact Zambry, who has yet to respond to the veracity of the letter. ANN

ANN

,