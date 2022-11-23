UMNO SUPREME COUNCIL TO ORDER ALL ITS 27 MPs TO EN-BLOC SUPPORT PAKATAN? – SHOCKED & FURIOUS AT THE TREACHERY SHOWN BY BN 10 WHICH INCLUDES BIG NAME MPs FROM UMNO & COMPONENT PARTIES – WILL UMNO ALSO PUNISH THEM – WILL THE BN SUPREME COUNCIL DARE COUNTERMAND THE UMNO SUPREME COUNCIL DECISION TOMORROW?

PETALING JAYA: The Umno supreme council will be meeting on Wednesday (Nov 23) night to further discuss the role it should play in the formation of the next government.

Caretaker Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob confirmed that the meeting would take place at the Umno headquarters from 8.30pm.

Party supreme council member Datuk Seri Khaled Nordin also said: “Yes, we will be meeting tonight.”

The meeting comes hours after Barisan Nasional and Umno leaders met with Perikatan Nasional leaders to discuss the formation of the next government.

There has been much discussion between coalitions and political parties in the past four days since the 15th General Election results were announced.

It is believed that the Umno supreme council meeting will be to make a final decision if the 27 Umno MPs will be able to go en bloc and support either Perikatan or Pakatan Harapan.

The decision of the supreme council tonight will have to be endorsed by the Barisan supreme council before it can be brought to the Palace.MPs contested under the Barisan banner in GE15.

Earlier on Wednesday, top Umno leaders including party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said that the King had ordered Barisan to be part of a unity government.

Barisan can join either Perikatan or Pakatan to form a unity government. ANN

PN hasn’t changed, still scheming, says Umno man PETALING JAYA: Umno Youth chief Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki has highlighted the difference between Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Perikatan Nasional’s conduct in negotiating with Barisan Nasional on forming a unity government.

Asyraf said PH has been gentlemanly in negotiations with BN. “However, PN has not changed and tried to strike secret deals by ‘stealing’ 10 (BN) MPs to sign statutory declarations backing Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister,” he said in a Facebook post. As a result, Asyraf said, BN’s meeting with PN had to be postponed a few times, when it was supposed to take place two days ago. “Only after those 10 declarations were withdrawn on the orders of the BN Supreme Council did they (PN) express willingness to meet today at 3.30pm,” he said. Calon Perdana Menteri PN Biadap, Penuh Dengan Kesombongan – Hariri https://t.co/e3GZcs6cI0 — UMNO Online (@umnoonline) November 23, 2022 Asyraf also said the meeting at St Regis hotel earlier today was in line with the BN Supreme Council’s decision to be open to holding talks with both PH and PN on forming the government. A source had told FMT that BN MPs met with PN leaders at the hotel today to hear the Muhyiddin-led coalition’s pitch for a unity government. On Monday, seven BN representatives met with PH leaders at the Seri Pacific hotel. Asyraf also said the BN Supreme Council would evaluate both offers made by PH and PN tonight. However, he said BN would also heed the King’s decree for BN to support the formation of a unity government. “The question is, why is PN being so ‘arrogant’ by disobeying the King’s decree?” he asked. He was referring to Muhyiddin saying that he had turned down the King’s request for PN and PH to work together in forming the government. He told a press conference that PN was firm about not working with PH. – FREE MALAYSIA TODAY Bung slams ‘clueless’ MCA for calling on Zahid to resign PETALING JAYA: Sabah Barisan Nasional chief Bung Moktar Radin has hit out at MCA for calling on BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to resign as the coalition’s leader. In a statement, Bung said there was no reason to urge Zahid to step down, adding that MCA should reflect on why it only won two parliamentary seats out of the 44 it was given to contest in the general election. The Kinabatangan MP added that MCA only won those two seats, Ayer Hitam and Tanjung Piai, because those constituencies had many Malay voters. “Look in the mirror first before making a decision (like calling on Zahid to resign). We in BN remain calm in facing the current situation, don’t make it worse.” Earlier, MCA secretary-general Chong Sin Woon said Zahid had acted “completely out of line” by sending a letter to the King stating that all 30 BN MPs were backing Pakatan Harapan chairman Anwar Ibrahim as prime minister. The letter, which has since gone viral, was confirmed as authentic by MIC president SA Vigneswaran. Chong also revealed that last night’s BN meeting saw a proposal for Mohamad Hasan to replace Zahid as BN chairman. He maintained that the BN chairman was no longer fit to continue leading the coalition, reiterating that Mohamad should replace Zahid in the top BN post. Umno president Zahid has been urged to resign following BN’s dismal performance in the general election, in which the former ruling coalition only won 30 seats. Pakatan Harapan secured 82 seats while Perikatan Nasional won 73. Among those who have called for Zahid’s resignation are Umno leaders Khairy Jamaluddin, Shahril Hamdan, Noh Omar and Johor menteri besar Onn Hafiz Ghazi. Earlier today, Zahid denied claims that he had resigned as BN chief and Umno president after a picture of his purported resignation letter went viral. FMT FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / ANN

