Umno, BN component ‘big guns’ among 10 who backed Muhyiddin

PETALING JAYA: Several Umno and Barisan Nasional component leaders are among the 10 MPs from the coalition who signed statutory declarations (SDs) backing Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister, says a source in the know.

The 10 MPs, who have since retracted their support for the Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman, include those from Johor, Perak, Negeri Sembilan, and Sabah.email sharing button

“There has been one Umno leader who has been very vocal against working with Pakatan Harapan,” the source told FMT.

“He led the other nine MPs in signing the SDs backing Muhyiddin. Some of these MPs are ‘big guns’.”

The source, however, declined to reveal more. It is understood that the names of the 10 MPs were being circulated on social media today.

BN comprises Umno, MCA, MIC and Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah.

Earlier, Malaysiakini reported MIC president SA Vigneswaran as saying that 10 BN MPs withdrew their support for Muhyiddin.

He said subsequently, BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi sent Istana Negara a letter stating that all 30 BN MPs were backing Anwar Ibrahim as prime minister.

The portal also reported that only 28 of the 30 BN MPs had signed “akujanji” pledges before the general election to give Zahid the mandate to hold discussions with any party on forming the government.

BN is currently in discussions with both Pakatan Harapan and PN over the formation of a unity government.

Zahid rubbishes statement of him resigning as BN chairman, Umno president as fake news

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has rubbished a viral statement, which purportedly said that he has resigned as Barisan Nasional chairman and Umno president.

Labelling the statement as fake, the Bagan Datuk MP hoped that all parties would refrain from making the current situation worse.

“The letter that is being spread is fake and it is made by irresponsible parties.

“Let us all pray for the best in this current situation,” he said in a Facebook post on Wednesday (Nov 23).

The statement dated Nov 22 with a Barisan Nasional Malaysia letterhead, allegedly signed by Ahmad Zahid, stated that he had resigned as both Barisan chairman and Umno president while mentioning that Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob would be assuming both positions in an acting capacity until the next Umno election next year.

It claimed that an emergency meeting was held on Tuesday night, attended by Barisan leadership and top leaders to decide which coalition Barisan would support to form the next government. ANN

BN not giving support to anyone to be PM, says MCA sec-gen

PETALING JAYA: The contents of a now-viral letter, purportedly by Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi saying that Barisan Nasional supports Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as the prime minister is out of line with the decision made by the coalition’s supreme council in two meetings on Tuesday (Nov 22), says Datuk Chong Sin Woon.

“In both meetings, the Barisan supreme council resolved that Barisan would not support anyone as the prime minister at this moment,” said the MCA secretary-general.

Chong, in a statement on Wednesday (Nov 23), also said that during the Tuesday meetings, MCA and Barisan component parties asked Ahmad Zahid why he had gone against the coalition’s resolutions.

“Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid denied this at first but he admitted it later after evidence was presented.

Chong said MCA believes that Ahmad Zahid is no longer fit to lead the coalition.

He also called for Ahmad Zahid’s resignation as Barisan chairman for going against the collective decision made by the supreme council.

“We call for his resignation from his position as Barisan chairman (and) to be replaced by Datuk Mohamad Hassan as proposed during the supreme council meeting,” he added.  ANN

