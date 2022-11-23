PETALING JAYA: Several Umno and Barisan Nasional component leaders are among the 10 MPs from the coalition who signed statutory declarations (SDs) backing Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister, says a source in the know. The 10 MPs, who have since retracted their support for the Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman, include those from Johor, Perak, Negeri Sembilan, and Sabah.

“There has been one Umno leader who has been very vocal against working with Pakatan Harapan,” the source told FMT.

“He led the other nine MPs in signing the SDs backing Muhyiddin. Some of these MPs are ‘big guns’.”

The source, however, declined to reveal more. It is understood that the names of the 10 MPs were being circulated on social media today.

BN comprises Umno, MCA, MIC and Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah.

Earlier, Malaysiakini reported MIC president SA Vigneswaran as saying that 10 BN MPs withdrew their support for Muhyiddin.

He said subsequently, BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi sent Istana Negara a letter stating that all 30 BN MPs were backing Anwar Ibrahim as prime minister.

The portal also reported that only 28 of the 30 BN MPs had signed “akujanji” pledges before the general election to give Zahid the mandate to hold discussions with any party on forming the government.

BN is currently in discussions with both Pakatan Harapan and PN over the formation of a unity government.