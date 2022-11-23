ALL OF MUHYIDDIN’S MEN – PAST, PRESENT & FUTURE – INCLUDING THE CAREFULLY PLANTED ‘CABINET CLUSTER’ – GATHER AT ST REGIS WITH ISMAIL SABRI, MAT HASAN ‘REPRSENTING’ BN – TO HEAR WHAT LARGESSE, POSITIONS MUHYIDDIN & HADI HAVE FOR THEM – PERHAPS ALL OF WHICH TO BE PAID FOR BY THE RAKYAT?

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has arrived at St Regis hotel here for a special meeting believed to be with other Barisan Nasional and Perikatan Nasional leaders.

Ismail Sabri, who is Umno’s vice-president, arrived at 2.57pm, and was seen with his security personnel at the hotel lobby.

When asked what meeting will be held here, he replied briefly, “I do not know yet.”

Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hassan was also seen arriving at 3.04pm.

At 3.15pm, Perikatan Nasional secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin’s vehicle was seen in the vicinity.

Gerakan president Datuk Dr Dominic Lau was also seen here.

A group of media personnel had been stationed at the hotel lobby here as early as 9am on Wednesday (Nov 23).

Earlier, Barisan Nasional chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Mohamad Hasan and Barisan secretary-general Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir were granted an audience by the King at the Istana Negara.

The King will be meeting his fellow Rulers at a special gathering at Istana Negara on Thursday (Nov 24).

It is understood that His Majesty will be seeking the opinions of the Rulers on the impasse in the formation of a federal government.

