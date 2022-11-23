SANDIWARA, WAYANG KULIT, MELODRAMA OVERTAKE MALAYSIA – WHAT A RIGHT ROYAL MESS – BN NOW TOO BUSY HORSE-TRADING POSITIONS WITH PN TO BOTHER ABOUT AGONG’S DECREE – PERHAPS AGONG WOULD BE WISER TO JUST FOLLOW PARLIAMENTARY CONVENTION – INSTEAD OF ALLOWING CROOKED LEADERS TO ‘TARIK HARGA’ AT THE PEOPLE’S EXPENSE
BN wants counter-offer, will pick Harapan or PN tonight
5.10pm: The BN-Perikatan Nasional (PN) meeting at St Regis Hotel has concluded.
Those in attendance were Mohamad Hasan, Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Arthur Joseph Kurup, and M Saravanan from BN.
PN’s representatives were Muhyiddin Yassin, Abdul Hadi Awang, Ahmad Faizal Azumu, Radzi Jidin, Dominic Lau, Hamzah Zainudin, and Ronald Kiandee.
Malaysiakini’s B Nantha Kumar learned that BN had explained to PN what the offer from Harapan was, and wants a counter-offer in writing for them to evaluate tonight.
MCA, MIC leaders confirm Zahid’s letter to king
4.50pm: MCA and MIC leaders have outed BN chief Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, confirming that a letter to the Agong expressing BN’s support for Pakatan Harapan chairperson Anwar Ibrahim is real.
MIC president SA Vigneswaran and MCA secretary-general Chong Sin Woon both say that Zahid was confronted about the letter during last night’s BN supreme council meeting.
MCA is calling for Zahid to be replaced with BN deputy chief Mohamad Hasan.
Mat Hasan, Ismail Sabri at St Regis
3.40pm: The media has spotted Umno leaders at the St Regis Hotel including Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan and vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob.
As mentioned earlier, Nazir Abdul Razak is also at the hotel but it is unclear if he is taking part in the BN-Perikatan Nasional meeting.
Nazir later clarifies via Instagram that he was only at the hotel for lunch with friends.
Meanwhile, MCA president Wee Ka Siong posted on social media that he is at the party headquarters attending to party matters.
The move appears aimed at distancing MCA from the St Regis meeting. – MKINI
BN back to drawing board after palace seeks unity govt
Zahid told Malaysiakini that he and two other top coalition leaders received the decree when they were granted an audience at Istana Negara this morning.
“Tuanku’s decree was to form a unity government,” Zahid told Malaysiakini.
When asked if BN will stand by its position not to back any other political coalition in forming the federal government, Zahid replied: “That is not Tuanku’s order”.
Zahid, along with his deputy Mohamad Hasan and BN secretary-general Zambry Abdul Kadir, were granted an audience by the Agong this morning at 10.30am.
This audience was in lieu of another audience sought by the Agong with 30 BN MPs.
Following the decree this morning, Zahid said the matter would be deliberated by the Umno supreme council and later the BN supreme council.
The Umno supreme council is set to meet at 8pm tonight, followed by the BN supreme council.
Yesterday, Perikatan Nasional’s Muhyiddin Yassin also revealed that the Agong was seeking a unity government.
However, Muhyiddin said he had informed the Agong that his coalition could not work with Pakatan Harapan.
Currently, BN’s 30 MPs are the deciding factor on whether Harapan or PN can form the new federal government. MKINI
Following parliamentary convention makes Agong’s task simpler
Our Yang di-Pertuan Agong is trying his best to come to a fair and just decision. It is an onerous task.
He had already met the two prime ministers-in-waiting. A serious discussion would have taken place – but, unfortunately, no decision could be made.
The Agong is now going to meet all the 30 elected BN MPs to determine which of the two claimants has the most appeal to form the next government. This is a tedious responsibility, taking too much of His Majesty’s time.
From the data available, it is going to be very close. No one group, on its own, can muster the 112 MPs needed to claim a simple majority. It is going to be a very tight race.
With the greatest respect and humility, I would like to propose that we follow the traditional parliamentary convention and appoint the leader whose party has the most seats.
Going by all counts, including the electoral result, PKR president and Pakatan Harapan chief Anwar Ibrahim seems to be the one enjoying the most electoral support and deserves to be considered for appointment as the next PM to lead the country.
When the first parliamentary sitting takes place, a vote of confidence must be tabled. At this session, Anwar can either be confirmed as the duly elected PM or he can be dismissed.
In such a case, Bersatu president and Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairperson Muhyiddin Yassin should bid to be appointed as the next PM. At this stage, Muhyiddin would be accepted as the next person in line to succeed Anwar, though this may not be a requirement.
Dissension and disputes
While it may be a suggestion to consider that both Harapan and PN form a joint government, this will not fulfil the expressed sentiments of voters who wanted Harapan to be the government.
It may not be prudent to put two opposing sides to govern our beloved country. Any such move will create more dissension and disputes, with the potential to cause instability.
Such a move will not work and any hint of instability may prove detrimental to the value of our ringgit and our desired economic recovery, given the parlous state of our national debt today, compared with our position when Merdeka was achieved.
According to a huge electoral majority of Malaysians, the parliamentary convention is the answer to this present predicament and a solution to bring this to an end.
An ongoing petition urging Anwar to be appointed PM has 267,066 Malaysians supporting it as of now.
I remain confident that, with goodwill on all sides, Malaysia will prevail. – WRITER – P RAMAKRISHNAN – MKINI
