SANDIWARA, WAYANG KULIT, MELODRAMA OVERTAKE MALAYSIA – WHAT A RIGHT ROYAL MESS – BN NOW TOO BUSY HORSE-TRADING POSITIONS WITH PN TO BOTHER ABOUT AGONG’S DECREE – PERHAPS AGONG WOULD BE WISER TO JUST FOLLOW PARLIAMENTARY CONVENTION – INSTEAD OF ALLOWING CROOKED LEADERS TO ‘TARIK HARGA’ AT THE PEOPLE’S EXPENSE

BN wants counter-offer, will pick Harapan or PN tonight

5.10pm: The BN-Perikatan Nasional (PN) meeting at St Regis Hotel has concluded.

Those in attendance were Mohamad Hasan, Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Arthur Joseph Kurup, and M Saravanan from BN.

PN’s representatives were Muhyiddin Yassin, Abdul Hadi Awang, Ahmad Faizal Azumu, Radzi Jidin, Dominic Lau, Hamzah Zainudin, and Ronald Kiandee.

Malaysiakini’s B Nantha Kumar learned that BN had explained to PN what the offer from Harapan was, and wants a counter-offer in writing for them to evaluate tonight.

MCA, MIC leaders confirm Zahid’s letter to king

4.50pm: MCA and MIC leaders have outed BN chief Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, confirming that a letter to the Agong expressing BN’s support for Pakatan Harapan chairperson Anwar Ibrahim is real.

MIC president SA Vigneswaran and MCA secretary-general Chong Sin Woon both say that Zahid was confronted about the letter during last night’s BN supreme council meeting.

Chong says Zahid initially denied it but later confirmed sending the letter – prompting an uproar as this was against BN’s decision to stay in the opposition and not side with any coalition.

MCA is calling for Zahid to be replaced with BN deputy chief Mohamad Hasan.

Mat Hasan, Ismail Sabri at St Regis

3.40pm: The media has spotted Umno leaders at the St Regis Hotel including Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan and vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

As mentioned earlier, Nazir Abdul Razak is also at the hotel but it is unclear if he is taking part in the BN-Perikatan Nasional meeting.

Nazir later clarifies via Instagram that he was only at the hotel for lunch with friends.

Meanwhile, MCA president Wee Ka Siong posted on social media that he is at the party headquarters attending to party matters.

MCA’s Wee Ka Siong

The move appears aimed at distancing MCA from the St Regis meeting. – MKINI

BN back to drawing board after palace seeks unity govt The Yang di-Pertuan Agong has decreed that BN’s 30 MPs must take part in a unity government, said BN chairperson Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Zahid told Malaysiakini that he and two other top coalition leaders received the decree when they were granted an audience at Istana Negara this morning. “Tuanku’s decree was to form a unity government,” Zahid told Malaysiakini. When asked if BN will stand by its position not to back any other political coalition in forming the federal government, Zahid replied: “That is not Tuanku’s order”. Zahid, along with his deputy Mohamad Hasan and BN secretary-general Zambry Abdul Kadir, were granted an audience by the Agong this morning at 10.30am. BN chairperson Ahmad Zahid Hamidi This audience was in lieu of another audience sought by the Agong with 30 BN MPs. Following the decree this morning, Zahid said the matter would be deliberated by the Umno supreme council and later the BN supreme council. The Umno supreme council is set to meet at 8pm tonight, followed by the BN supreme council. Yesterday, Perikatan Nasional’s Muhyiddin Yassin also revealed that the Agong was seeking a unity government. However, Muhyiddin said he had informed the Agong that his coalition could not work with Pakatan Harapan. Currently, BN’s 30 MPs are the deciding factor on whether Harapan or PN can form the new federal government. MKINI

Following parliamentary convention makes Agong’s task simpler