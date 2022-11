NOT CREEPY NAJIB TRYING TO GET OUT OF JAIL AGAIN? – AND WHAT COULD PN OFFER NOW? – BERSATU SEC-GEN HAMZAH SPECULATED TO BE MEETING NAZIR RAZAK AT ST REGIS HOTEL – IF THEY DID INDEED MEET, GUESS WHAT COULD BE THE AGENDA?

BN-PN meeting rumours

1pm: A vehicle believed to belong to Bersatu secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin is spotted at the St Regis Hotel in Kuala Lumpur.

The MPV, with the same plate, had frequented Perikatan Nasional (PN) chief Muhyiddin Yassin’s residence yesterday.

Also spotted at the hotel earlier was Nazir Abdul Razak – who leads the Better Malaysia Assembly, a group that aims to become a non-partisan platform to propose reforms and “reset” national institutions and systems. He is also former premier Najib Abdul Razak’s brother.

Menang, salah.

Kalah, juga salah. Pilih PH, penyokong PN salahkan BN.

Pilih PN, penyokong PH salahkan BN.

Tak pilih sesiapa, seluruh Rakyat salahkan BN sebab negara tiada kerajaan. Buat ini, salah.

Buat itu, salah.

Tak buat apa-apa, lagi salah.

Lambat buat, pun salah. — Mohd Najib Tun Razak (@NajibRazak) November 23, 2022

Earlier, speculation was rife that a meeting between BN and PN leaders would take place at the hotel, although no BN MPs or other PN leaders including Muhyiddin have been spotted.

MKINI

.