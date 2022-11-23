PETALING JAYA: Pejuang chairman Dr Mahathir Mohamad hopes the party that “won the general election” will form the next government.

The former prime minister also hoped that the party or parties that form the next government will be able to resolve the problems afflicting the nation.

Some Malay rights activists staged a peaceful demo not far from the national palace urging the King to listen to their pleas. pic.twitter.com/0uWLUmAMnN — Melissa Goh (@MelGohCNA) November 23, 2022

In a statement, Mahathir said he was saddened by Pejuang’s dismal performance in the polls, where it lost all the 125 seats it contested, but added that he accepted the decision of the voters.

“Pejuang could not even be in the opposition in the Dewan (Rakyat), and had to drop whatever plans it had for the country,” he said.

