MAHATHIR, DESPITE PEJUANG’S HEAVY LOSSES, SETS THE EXAMPLE FOR MALAYS – WANTS THE PARTY THAT ‘WON THE GENERAL ELECTION’ TO FORM THE NEXT GOVT – AND THAT IS OBVIOUSLY PAKATAN – THANK YOU, DR M. IT TAKES A VERY BIG MAN TO SAY THAT! – HOPEFULLY, THE LIKES OF HADI & MUHYIDDIN CAN EMULATE THAT BENCHMARK & LET MALAYSIA MOVE ON WITH PAKATAN IN CHARGE – AND IF THEY FAIL, THEN THROW THEM OUT. THAT’S WHAT ELECTIONS & PARLIAMENT ARE FOR!

Business, Politics | November 23, 2022 1:31 pm by | 0 Comments

Mahathir hopes party that ‘won GE15’ forms govt

Pejuang chairman Dr Mahathir Mohamad says the party had to drop whatever plans it had for the country.

PETALING JAYA: Pejuang chairman Dr Mahathir Mohamad hopes the party that “won the general election” will form the next government.

The former prime minister also hoped that the party or parties that form the next government will be able to resolve the problems afflicting the nation.

“Pejuang could not even be in the opposition in the Dewan (Rakyat), and had to drop whatever plans it had for the country,” he said.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.

Copyright © 2022 | Malaysia Chronicle