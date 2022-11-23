COPS TO PUT UP 24-HOUR ROADBLOCKS IN EVERY DISTRICT NATIONWIDE – AMID FEARS OF REPRISALS IF PN FAIL TO BE SELECTED TO FORM THE GOVT – BUT WHILE MANY MALAYSIANS ARE WORRIED, NONE WOULD WANT TO GIVE INTO ANY INTIMIDATION FROM PAS-BERSATU SUPPORTERS

Cops set up 24-hour roadblocks in every district nationwide

IGP Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani says the public need not worry about the roadblocks as police want to ensure the nation’s security.

PETALING JAYA: Police will be setting up 24-hour roadblocks in every district nationwide to prevent crime.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said the roadblocks will not be enforced during peak hours or during the day to ensure smooth traffic flow.

He advised the public to cooperate and follow instructions when passing through these roadblocks, especially outside of peak hours.

Acryl Sani said there was no need for people to be worried about the roadblocks, adding they should go about their daily routine while the police ensure the nation’s security.

