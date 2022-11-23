ANNUAR MUSA RAISES EYEBROWS, EVEN IN DEEPLY-DIVIDED UMNO – AS PARTYMATES CHALLENGE MUHYIDDIN TO REVEAL THE MPs BACKING HIM – ‘WHO KMOW? THERE MIGHT BE BN MPs ON THE LIST’ – AND CRITICISE PN CHIEF FOR INSULTING THE AGONG – ‘IT’S AS IF HE’S BLAMING ISTANA NEGARA FOR SAYING THE SDS WERE INCOMPLETE’ – ANNUAR MUSA, KNOWN TO BE CLOSE TO PN, ONLY ZOOMS IN ON HIS OWN PARTY BOSS

PETALING JAYA: Perikatan Nasional Chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was challenged to reveal the purported list of 115 Member of Parliament backing him.

Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Dr Puad Zarkashi said such a revelation would provide the details who and the numbers backing the Muhyiddin’s bid to form the next government.

“Who knows? There might be BN MPs on the list.

“If he refuses, not only will Istana Negara not believe him, the rakyat won’t either,” said Puad in a Facebook posting today.

Puad who is the Johor State Assembly Speaker also took to task the Pagoh Member of Parliament for rejecting Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah proposal for PN to cooperate with Pakatan Harapan (PH) in forming the next federal government.

Describing Muhyiddin as being “arrogant” Puad said the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president “clearly does not respect the Yang di-Pertuan Agong”.

“Muhyiddin claimed he has submitted 115 statutory declarations (SDs) by MPs who support him to become prime minister.

“It’s as if he’s blaming Istana Negara for saying that the SDs were incomplete,” Puad said.

Puad said it was apparent from the unfolding of events yesterday that Muhyiddin was arrogant and vengeful.

“Does he then deserve to become prime minister again?” he said.

Yesterday, Muhyiddin said the King had asked PN and PH to come together in forming the government, but PN had turned this down.

He also insisted that he had the support of 115 MPs to become the prime minister, along with their SDs.

He said they were submitted to Istana Negara yesterday, adding that he had a letter of receipt from the King’s senior private secretary.

“But when I met (the King), he said this was not enough. I don’t know what was the reason for this, but the proof is there,” he said.

Following the audience he granted to Muhyiddin and PH chairman Anwar Ibrahim earlier, the King said he would meet all the 30 BN MPs this morning. NST

BN’s defeat in GE15 down to one person, says Annuar Musa