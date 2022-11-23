BAD NEWS FOR ANWAR, PAKATAN & SARAWAKIANS – GPS STILL BACKING MUHYIDDIN – EVEN AS UMNO’S TOP 2 LEAVE ISTANA WITH BROAD SMILES AFTER MEETING AGONG – THE RACE TO PUTRAJAYA IS STILL ANYBODY’S GUESS BUT IT SURE LOOKS LIKE ENDING SOON

GPS still backing Muhyiddin

11.30am: GPS is still supporting PN chief Muhyiddin Yassin, Petra Jaya MP Fadillah Yusof tells Sin Chew Daily.

He says the Sarawak coalition’s stance has not changed.

He also confirms that GPS will be meeting the Agong today.

11.24am: Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and party deputy president Mohamad Hasan leave Istana Negara in separate cars.

They wave at the press as they make their exit.

Umno’s Mohamad Hasan waves as he leaves Istana Negara

However, it is believed that GPS representatives are inside the palace to meet with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Umno top duo at Istana Negara

10.45am: Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and his deputy Mohamad Hasan arrive at Istana Negara in separate cars.

It is understood that the BN secretary-general is riding with Zahid.

There are no signs of other BN MPs so far.

Yesterday, Istana Negara summoned the 30 BN MPs for an audience at 10.30am today.

