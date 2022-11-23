KUALA LUMPUR: Perikatan Nasional (PN) lost the boost it needed to form the government yesterday, when 10 Barisan Nasional members of parliament (MP) recalled their earlier support.
This, the New Straits Times has learnt, was also the basis for the palace to issue a statement yesterday saying neither the coalition nor Pakatan Harapan (PH) had the majority support of members of the Dewan Rakyat.
It is learnt that the withdrawal of support was done through statutory declarations sent via e-mail to the palace about 2pm yesterday. The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah had later summoned PN chief Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and PH chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, both eyeing the prime minister’s post, to the palace, just after 4pm.
This was when he conveyed to them the news, discussed the impasse with both the leaders separately and subsequently decreed that he wanted to meet BN’s 30 MPs, whose number both coalitions are after.
In a press conference after his audience with the king yesterday, Muhyiddin said he had submitted the SDs to Istana Negara on Monday and that he had the majority needed for his claim on Putrajaya.
“I want to prove that when we submitted this (the SDs)… we had more than 112 MPs (supporting PN). That’s why we were confident that we could form the government.
“But when I met (the King today), he said this was not enough.
“I don’t know what was the reason for this, but the proof is there,” he said in reference to the SDs.
A source told the NST that the move by the 10 was done covertly after the mover of the plot had contacted Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg through an agent misleading him that 18 Umno leaders were with them to support PN.
“This was entirely a fabrication. Because of this the Sarawak premier today has not even spoken to BN leaders despite saying publicly recently that GPS would follow BN’s lead in lending support to PN.”
The mover is not even in the BN top leadership. nst
After GE15 defeat, Annuar Musa calls for transparency in BN, blames it all on one person
KUALA LUMPUR — Ketereh Umno division chief Tan Sri Annuar Musa today pinned blame for Barisan Nasional’s (BN) defeat in the 15th general elections and last night’s bid to postpone an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on one person.
He said the coalition needs to address questions raised about its internal rumblings and be more transparent with the public “because it is a matter that touches the interests of many”.
“BN should not have made it difficult for the Agong to complete His Majesty’s duties, but now it is clear that there is something wrong with BN and not Istana Negara,” he said in a Facebook post this morning.
He said that if the request to postpone the audience with the Agong is allowed, it might put the Agong in a situation where the public might view it as collaborating with a certain party.
“BN needs to be transparent by giving updates on the truth. This also places BN as a party that is seen as constantly causing problems for the people, instead of solving the people’s problems.
“This is also one of the reasons why BN was rejected by the people. It all stems from one person,” he said, without naming anyone.
“The party bears the consequences. Isn’t the damage that has been brought to this party enough?” he asked.
Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah had an audience with Anwar and Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin at Istana Negara to find out how much support each of the two — nominated as their respective coalition’s prime minister candidate — command.
Muhyiddin claimed to have the support of 115 elected representatives in the 222-seat Dewan Rakyat, although PN officially won only 73 seats.
PH won 82 seats, which is still short of the simple majority of 112 to form government.
The Agong is expected to meet BN elected representatives at 10.30am today to find a solution to the political deadlock.
His Majesty has asked the public to stay patient and calm until the process of forming a new government and the appointment of the future 10th prime minister of Malaysia is completed. MM
NST / MALAY MAIL
