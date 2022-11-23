DOES MUHYIDDIN REALLY HAVE THE NUMBERS – TODAY, AGONG SHOULD BE ABLE TO FIND OUT THE TRUTH – SOURCES SAY AGONG HAS SUMMONED GPS REPS TO THE PALACE – EVEN AS UMNO-BN’S 30 WARRING MPs ARRIVE FOR ROYAL AUDIENCE
November 23, 2022 11:14 am by | 0 Comments
GPS reps summoned to Istana Negara – source
Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) representatives have been summoned to Istana Negara today.
According to a GPS source familiar with the matter, the coalition’s delegation will consist of five representatives.
They are Sarawak United People’s Party’s (SUPP) Richard Riot, Parti Rakyat Sarawak’s Aaron Ago Dagang and Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu’s (PBB) Alexander Nanta Linggi and Fadillah Yusof.
Malaysiakini is still trying to determine who is the fifth representative.
GPS controls 23 seats in the Dewan Rakyat. Initially, the coalition threw its support behind Perikatan Nasional’s Muhyiddin Yassin to take over as prime minister.
After it became clear that Muhyiddin had not secured the support of BN’s 30 MPs, GPS’ position changed yesterday. It will now leave it to the wisdom of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to choose the prime minister.
The source told Malaysiakini that GPS’ position was now “more open” in terms of who could be the premier.
However, its previous letter of support for Muhyiddin was still valid.
“It has not been withdrawn. It might be discussed within GPS soon,” said the source.
According to Muhyiddin, he has received 115 endorsements from MPs to be prime minister. However, this list of 115 MPs has not been made public. mkini
At his residence after the audience, Muhyiddin said he had rejected His Majesty’s suggestion to form a unity government with the PH.
The GE15 on Saturday ended with no party getting a simple majority of 112 seats in the 222-seat Parliament to form the new government.
Pakatan Harapan got 82 seats, followed by Perikatan Nasional (73), BN (30), Gabungan Parti Sarawak (22), Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (six), Warisan (three).
Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM) and Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) secured one each, while the independents, two. NST
BN MPs start arriving at Istana Negara
KUALA LUMPUR: Barisan Nasional MPs have started arriving at Istana Negara for an audience with the King today.
BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, secretary-general Zambry Abd Kadir and deputy chairman Mohamad Hasan were spotted arriving in their vehicles around 10.40am onwards.
All 30 BN MPs are expected to meet the Yang di-Pertuan Agong today, following the audience granted to Perikatan Nasional chairman Muhyiddin Yassin and Pakatan Harapan chairman Anwar Ibrahim yesterday. FMT