DOES MUHYIDDIN REALLY HAVE THE NUMBERS – TODAY, AGONG SHOULD BE ABLE TO FIND OUT THE TRUTH – SOURCES SAY AGONG HAS SUMMONED GPS REPS TO THE PALACE – EVEN AS UMNO-BN’S 30 WARRING MPs ARRIVE FOR ROYAL AUDIENCE

According to a GPS source familiar with the matter, the coalition’s delegation will consist of five representatives.

They are Sarawak United People’s Party’s (SUPP) Richard Riot, Parti Rakyat Sarawak’s Aaron Ago Dagang and Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu’s (PBB) Alexander Nanta Linggi and Fadillah Yusof.

Malaysiakini is still trying to determine who is the fifth representative.

GPS controls 23 seats in the Dewan Rakyat. Initially, the coalition threw its support behind Perikatan Nasional’s Muhyiddin Yassin to take over as prime minister.

Muhyiddin Yassin

After it became clear that Muhyiddin had not secured the support of BN’s 30 MPs, GPS’ position changed yesterday. It will now leave it to the wisdom of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to choose the prime minister.

The source told Malaysiakini that GPS’ position was now “more open” in terms of who could be the premier.

However, its previous letter of support for Muhyiddin was still valid.

“It has not been withdrawn. It might be discussed within GPS soon,” said the source.

According to Muhyiddin, he has received 115 endorsements from MPs to be prime minister. However, this list of 115 MPs has not been made public. mkini