PETALING JAYA: A petition calling for Christian MPs from Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) to reject any collaboration with Perikatan Nasional to form the next government has garnered over 23,400 signatures as at 9.45pm.

The petition on Change.org was launched yesterday after a Sarawak assemblyman called on GPS to reject any alliance with Perikatan Nasional and its component party PAS, claiming that they were “racist bigots”.

Baru Bian, a former head of Sarawak PKR, said that MPs in the state must preserve the harmony that existed in Sarawak’s multiracial and multi-religious society.

He then alluded to a statement by PN chairman Muhyiddin Yassin about purported attempts to Christianise Malaysia by Pakatan Harapan.

RELATED STORY: PAS leader “loincloth” remark draws ire

Muhyiddin has since stated that his speech was taken out of context by PN’s rivals to tarnish his image.

Baru also said PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang had shown himself to be a “religious and racist bigot” after Hadi had blamed non-Muslims as being the root of corruption.

On Monday, GPS chairman Abang Johari Openg said the coalition would join an alliance of PN, BN and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah to establish a government. BN has since said no talks had been held with GPS or PN.

However, sources have informed FMT that GPS decided to join forces with PN as it thought that BN had agreed to be part of the equation to form a new federal government. FMT

PM choice: Abg Jo mum on GPS’ latest stand

KUCHING: Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg had little to say on whether the state’s ruling coalition had made any new stand regarding the choice for the post of prime minister.

“Just wait first, as I do not have the details,” he said when met by reporters after chairing a closed-door GPS meeting at Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Headquarters at Jalan Bako here today.

Nonetheless, the Premier said he and the MPs from GPS would be monitoring the situation in Peninsular Malaysia ‘very closely’.

Abang Johari, who is also PBB president, was asked the question after the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah had met with Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Pakatan Harapan (PH) leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur earlier, in view of neither coalition having the majority support following the conclusion of the 15th general election (GE15) on Nov 19.

Earlier today, the Premier of Sarawak’s Office issued a press statement, announcing that the GPS would leave it to the discretion of the Agong to pick the next prime minister to lead the new federal government.

GPS had previously proposed for the formation of the next federal government to be amongst the PN, Barisan Nasional (BN), GPS and Gabungan Rakyat Sarawak (GRS), to reflect the representation of Malaysian multi-racial and multi-religious setting-up.

“In view of the political turmoil in Peninsular Malaysia, GPS is of the view that the mandate of the people must be respected. Therefore, GPS relies on the wisdom of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong based on the power afforded to His Majesty by the provisions in the Malaysian Constitution to form a stable federal government.”

GPS stressed that national interest should be of utmost important and that a stable government should encompass the interests of the nation and people, rather than personal interests.

Anwar led the largest political bloc, holding 82 seats in Parliament but it was not enough to form a federal government due to it lacking the simple majority of 112 seats.

The PN, led by former prime minister Muhyiddin came second with 73 seats, and followed by BN with 30 seats, GPS with 23 seats, and GRS, six seats.

Individual parties like Warisan secured only three seats, while Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) and Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM), had one seat each.

BN yesterday had stated its option to remain neutral, and would rather be in the opposition. BORNEO POST

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / BORNEO POST

.