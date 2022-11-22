BN says open to forming govt with anyone, insists no support given to Muhyiddin

KUALA LUMPUR — Barisan Nasional’s (BN) supreme council said today it will negotiate with any party for the sake of forming a stable government, and reiterated that no support has been given towards Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to be the next prime minister of Malaysia.

BN secretary-general Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir said in a statement that this message had been conveyed to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

“As such we ask for a cooling-off period as we face this political situation,” the statement read.