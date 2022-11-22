BN leaders to meet again tonight

BN leaders confirm another supreme council meeting tonight

6.40pm: MIC deputy president M Saravanan has confirmed that there will be a second BN supreme council meeting scheduled for tonight at Menara Dato Onn.

Without divulging further details, Saravanan says the meeting will take place at Umno’s headquarters at 8.30pm.

“I don’t know. So far, I only received a notice about the meeting,” he tells the waiting press as he exits the building.

Meanwhile, MCA president Wee Ka Siong also says that there will be a meeting scheduled tonight.

However, Wee refuses to divulge further details on the meeting, saying “just wait and see.

“You already know, why do you ask me? Give me some time to eat dinner,” he says in jest.

According to a source privy to the matter, it is understood that the BN supreme council meeting will be followed by a meeting with all 30 MPs from the coalition.

BN MPs to be interviewed by Agong tomorrow

6.35pm: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong will interview 30 BN MPs tomorrow morning, Istana Negara says in a statement.

According to the Comptroller of the Royal Household Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin, the interview is to be done separately and aims to help the king determine who has the majority to become Malaysia’s next prime minister.