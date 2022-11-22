AS BN HOLDS EMERGENCY SUPREME COUNCIL MEETING TONIGHT – MUHYIDDIN INSULTS AGONG, MAKES A MOCKERY OF UMNO AGAIN – BY INSISTING HE HAS SUPPORT OF 115 MPs, WHICH CAN ONLY BE TRUE IF HE HAS SDs FROM UMNO-BN MPs – YET BN HAS OFFICIALLY INFORMED KING NONE OF THEIR 30 MPs HAVE SIGNED ANY SDs – REVEALS HOW HE REBUFFED KING’S ‘UNITY GOVT WITH PAKATAN’ SUGGESTION – ‘NO MATTER WHAT IS THE PURPOSE, WE WILL NOT AGREE TO IT. SO WHEN I ASKED TO SIGN ON THE OFFER LETTER, I SIGNED ‘DISAGREED”-
BN leaders confirm another supreme council meeting tonight
6.40pm: MIC deputy president M Saravanan has confirmed that there will be a second BN supreme council meeting scheduled for tonight at Menara Dato Onn.
Without divulging further details, Saravanan says the meeting will take place at Umno’s headquarters at 8.30pm.
“I don’t know. So far, I only received a notice about the meeting,” he tells the waiting press as he exits the building.
Meanwhile, MCA president Wee Ka Siong also says that there will be a meeting scheduled tonight.
However, Wee refuses to divulge further details on the meeting, saying “just wait and see.
“You already know, why do you ask me? Give me some time to eat dinner,” he says in jest.
According to a source privy to the matter, it is understood that the BN supreme council meeting will be followed by a meeting with all 30 MPs from the coalition.
BN MPs to be interviewed by Agong tomorrow
6.35pm: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong will interview 30 BN MPs tomorrow morning, Istana Negara says in a statement.
According to the Comptroller of the Royal Household Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin, the interview is to be done separately and aims to help the king determine who has the majority to become Malaysia’s next prime minister.
Muhyiddin insists he has 115 MPs backing him
6.50pm: Bukit Damansara, Kuala Lumpur – Perikatan Nasional chairperson Muhyiddin Yassin insists he has statutory declarations showing he has the support of 115 MPs to become the next prime minister, but was told by the palace that this is inadequate despite achieving a simple majority.
Malaysiakini’s Ng Xiang Yi reports Muhyiddin telling a press conference at his residence that he also rejects His Majesty’s suggestion of a unity government with Pakatan Harapan.
“No matter what is the purpose, we will not agree to it. So when I asked to sign on the offer letter, I signed ‘disagreed’,” he says.
