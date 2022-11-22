IS THIS THE BEST WAY? – AGONG SUMMONS ALL 30 BN MPs TO ISTANA TOMORROW MORNING FOR ‘INDIVIDUAL AUDIENCE’ – WILL IT BE ANOTHER SHERATON MOVE SCENARIO? – LOOKS LIKE PRO-MUHYIDDIN FACTION IN UMNO WILL BENEFIT THE MOST!

King summons all 30 Barisan MPs to Istana Negara on Nov 23 morning

PETALING JAYA: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong has summoned all 30 Barisan Nasional MPs to Istana Negara on Wednesday (Nov 23) morning.

Each MP will have an individual audience with the King, starting from 10.30am, said Comptroller of the Royal Household Datuk Seri Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin in a statement on Tuesday (Nov 22).

This is the next step in Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah’s decision-making process after the audience with Pakatan Harapan chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Perikatan Nasional chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin at 4.30pm on Tuesday, he said.

“The process is to allow the King to make a decision to appoint a Member of Parliament who, in His Majesty’s wisdom, would command majority support in the Dewan Rakyat as provided by Article 43(2)(a) of the Federal Constitution,” said Ahmad Fadil.

He added that the King calls upon and advises all Malaysians to be patient and calm until the process of forming a new Federal Government and appointing the 10th prime minister is completed.

“His Majesty calls upon the people to pray that the process goes smoothly for the sake of this beloved nation.

“His Majesty also calls upon the people to pray for the country and for the people to always be blessed and protected from disasters and calamities,” said Ahmad Fadil.

MKINI

.