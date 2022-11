King asked PH, PN to cooperate, but we said no, says Muhyiddin

PETALING JAYA: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong had asked Perikatan Nasional and Pakatan Harapan to work together in forming the government, but PN turned this down, says the coalition’s chairman Muhyiddin Yassin.

At a press conference, Muhyiddin said PN was firm about this stand.