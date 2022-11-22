OH NO! WRONG INFORMATION FROM ANWAR’S AIDE! – ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR NOT APPOINTED INTERIM PM – THE SEARCH FOR A NEW PM IS STILL ON – AS AGONG UNABLE TO DECIDE – AND ALTHOUGH HE GAVE MORE TIME, PERHAPS HE SHOULD HAVE GIVEN ANWAR & PAKATAN FIRST RIGHT TO FORM THE NEW GOVT

The search for a new prime minister is still on, according to Pakatan Harapan’s candidate Anwar Ibrahim.

Speaking to reporters outside Istana Negara, Anwar said the Yang di-Pertuan Agong hasn’t made a decision today but remains confident that he will secure a simple majority eventually.

“For now, there is no question about forming a minority government.

“The established government should represent all races and all regions. That means to be inclusive in all respects.

“I am grateful and welcome the spirit of the unity government that I happened to mention yesterday. So I have accepted the view of His Majesty to give us some time and to give consideration and wisdom to decide on this,” he said.

Asked if he would be the interim PM, Anwar said there was no such result thus far.

Asked about the prime ministerial post, he joked: “Well now, there is a vacancy and it is open for applications. For us, the submitted name is Anwar Ibrahim.”

He added that after submitting his name for the post, Harapan is open to moving the process forward and being given time to secure a simple majority.

‘ Reformasi ‘ reverberates outside national palace as the chairman of PH and PN have been summoned to the national palace at 430 pm. This after the king said no one commands majority support to become PM10. This, according to a palace statement. pic.twitter.com/fP8xJJSF13 — Melissa Goh (@MelGohCNA) November 22, 2022

Earlier, both Anwar and PN chairperson Muhyiddin Yassin were granted an audience by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Muhyiddin then left without addressing the press.

https://twitter.com/MelGohCNA/status/1594985691813117952

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">JUST IN : Anwar appointed interim PM, he needs to build his majority : Anwar’s aide <a href="https://t.co/FR84moXXmg">https://t.co/FR84moXXmg</a></p>— Melissa Goh (@MelGohCNA) <a href="https://twitter.com/MelGohCNA/status/1594985691813117952?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 22, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> Copy Code

Harapan currently has 82 MPs and Warisan – which has three MPs – says it will support a Harapan-BN coalition. PBM’s Larry Sng also appears to be leaning towards Harapan.

However, BN’s 30 MPs have decided to remain neutral and appear ready to support a minority government via a confidence and supply agreement.

In theory, Harapan, Warisan, and PBM – if combined – make up 86 MPs.

Perikatan Nasional has 73 MPs, while its Sabah counterpart GRS has six.

Three Sabah MPs, two from KDM and one independent, have aligned themselves with PN.

Previously, Sarawak’s GPS – which has 23 seats after winning Baram yesterday – had initially supported PN.

However, GPS has now said that it would leave it to the king to decide who becomes prime minister – implying that its backing for PN is no longer guaranteed.

MKINI / TWITTER.COM

.