BOMBSHELL – ANWAR SET TO BE PM10 WITH PAKATAN WINNING THE RIGHT FROM AGONG TO FORM A MINORITY GOVT – IF IT’S TRUE NO BN MP HAS BACKED MUHYIDDIN – AFTER GPS, 3 SABAH MPs REVERSE SUPPORT FOR MUHYIDDIN – LEAVING IT TO THE KING TO PICK THE MOST SUITABLE PM

No BN MP has backed Muhyiddin as PM, says Zambry

PETALING JAYA: No Barisan Nasional MP has backed Perikatan Nasional chairman Muhyiddin Yassin for the prime minister’s post, says BN secretary-general Zambry Abd Kadir.

Zambry said the coalition is also open to discussions with any party to ensure that a government can be formed for the sake of the country.

“With this, BN is asking all parties to cool off amid the current political situation,” he said.

Earlier today, Umno vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the BN Supreme Council has decided that it will not back anyone to form the government and will remain in the opposition.

Yesterday, PH chairman Anwar Ibrahim confirmed that they were in talks with BN to form the government.

PN also said it has submitted statutory declarations from 113 MPs to Istana Negara backing Muhyiddin as the next prime minister, after the general election on Saturday ended in a hung Parliament.

Speaking to the media gathered outside Istana Negara this afternoon, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, said he will be making a decision soon as to who will form the next federal government. FMT

The numbers game: A quick recap

4.20pm: Here’s a quick recap of what numbers everyone has.

Pakatan Harapan has 82. Warisan – which has three MPs – says it will support a Harapan-BN coalition.

However, BN’s 30 MPs have decided to remain neutral and appear ready to support a minority government via a confidence and supply agreement.

PBM’s sole MP, Larry Sng, also appears to be leaning towards Harapan – and was present at the Harapan-BN meet at the Seri Pacific Hotel yesterday.

In theory, Harapan, Warisan, and PBM – if combined – make up 86 MPs.

Meanwhile, Perikatan Nasional has 73 MPs, while its Sabah counterpart GRS has six.

Three Sabah MPs, two from KDM and one independent, have aligned themselves with PN.

Previously, Sarawak’s GPS – which has 23 seats after winning Baram yesterday – had initially supported PN.

However, they have now said that they would leave it to the king to decide who becomes prime minister – implying that its backing for PN is no longer guaranteed.

PN, with GRS and the three Sabah MPs, thus have 82 MPs.